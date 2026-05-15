Potgieter and Scheffler in seven-way tie for PGA Championship lead

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Scottie Scheffler plays his shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and former champion Martin Kaymer joined Aldrich Potgieter in a seven-way share of the first-round lead at the PGA Championship on Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club.

Also at the championship, Jordan Spieth got his bid to complete a career Grand Slam off to a solid start and Rory McIlroy struggled to find his form.

Potgieter, who went off early from the back nine in chilly conditions before the sizeable crowds had gathered, made a pair of late birdies to card an opening three-under-par 67 that left him level with Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Scheffler, Kaymer and Alex Smalley.

“There wasn’t a lot of people out there this morning on the first couple of holes. So it was nice to kind of get in my own little space and kind of get a groove in early on,” said Potgieter, who closed his round with a three-foot birdie.

Former champion Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala, Max Greyserman and PGA Championship rookie Daniel Brown were all in the clubhouse one shot off the pace.

Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler battled back to three-under par after a bogey at the 14th dropped him down the leaderboard, responding with a birdie at the 16th before making pars at 17 and 18 to finish tied for the lead.

Winning the PGA in 2010 and the U.S. Open, that is the ultimate feeling. — Martin Kaymer

“Yeah, I think the emphasis would be share of the lead. I think there’s like six or seven guys up there. I mean, it’s a really tight leaderboard. At this moment, it’s anybody’s tournament,” Scheffler told reporters.

Kaymer, who won the PGA Championship in 2010, narrowly missed an eagle putt at his final hole, the par-five ninth, but tapped in for a birdie to move back to three-under and secure his place among the leaders. The 41-year-old German LIV Golf player said he cherished the chance to compete in majors, particularly with his US Open exemption having expired.

“Winning the PGA in 2010 and the US Open, that is the ultimate feeling. No tournament, it doesn’t matter on what tour you can play, you can keep up with that. So having the opportunity every year now for the few more years is great,” he said.

Jordan Spieth, taking his 10th crack at completing his collection of golf’s four major titles, held a share of the lead late in his round before back-to-back bogeys dropped him to one under.

“Just didn’t quite finish the way I wanted to the last three holes, but under-par was a good score,” said Spieth. “It was blowing really hard, and it was cold this morning. The course played very, very difficult.”

Former world No 1 Spieth was two shots behind the leaders in a group that included Brooks Koepka, former champion Jason Day and LIV golfers Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith.

Smith’s day included an adventurous bogey at his ninth hole, the par-four 18th, where his tee shot reached a TV broadcast booth way left of the fairway. He was given relief from the immovable obstruction and, after wires were moved out of the way, sent his second shot back into the fairway.

I kind of thought, man, how often you see hole-outs in majors on TV and how rarely I’ve ever seen one in person. — Jon Rahm

Rahm, who started on the back nine, provided one of the day’s highlights when he holed out for eagle from 98 yards at the par-four second not long after hearing the roars when Brown holed out for eagle from a similar distance at the par-four 11th.

“I kind of thought, man, how often do you see hole-outs in majors on TV and how rarely have I’ve ever seen one in person,” said Rahm. “Then about an hour later I get to do it myself, right? So that’s just one of the funny moments in golf.”

Also sitting two shots back is Garrick Higgo, who posted a one-under 69 despite being penalised two strokes for being late to the first tee. “It wasn’t a surprise. I was late,” said Higgo. “I mean, my caddie was yelling at me to get to the tee.”

McIlroy, in only his second start since retaining his Masters title last month, was unable to get anything going on a day where he struggled mightily off the tee and carded five bogeys on a six-hole closing stretch after missing a number of makeable putts.

“I just need to try to figure it out. I honestly thought I’d figured it out,” McIlroy said after using a four-letter expletive to describe his round. “Just sort of, once I get under the gun, it just seems like it starts to go a little bit wayward on me.”

Bryson DeChambeau, who finished runner-up at the PGA Championship in the last two years, endured a nightmare start to the year’s second major as he waited until his final hole to card a birdie for an opening six-over 76.

DeChambeau’s round included a bogey at his second hole, the par-four 11th, where his lightly touched birdie putt from just off the green caught a slope and rolled 52 feet past the hole.

Reuters