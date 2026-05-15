Sport

Williams and Westley row their way back into national frame

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

Tuks team members, from the left, Courtney Westley, Chloe Cresswell, Doné Erasmus and Katherine Williams won the Power of the Pride trophy at the Buffalo Regatta in East London on Saturday
Courtney Westley, left, with her Tuks teammates Chloe Cresswell, Doné Erasmus and Katherine Williams after winning the Power of the Pride trophy at the Buffalo Regatta in East London. (BRUCE VIAENE)

Story audio is generated using AI

World University Games silver medallists Katherine Williams and Courtney Westley have been named in the rowing team to compete at the World Cup regatta in Lucerne next month.

The two, who missed out on qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, will race the women’s pair, the boat in which they finished second at the student showpiece in Germany last year.

Their coach Thato Mokoena has also been included in the travelling squad.

Olympian Chris Baxter, who has been racing the men’s pair the past few years, finds himself in the men’s single sculls.

Paige Badenhorst, who also competed at the 2024 Games, is in the women’s single sculls.

Interim national coach AJ Grant said the squad would race in Switzerland from June 26 to 28 and at the famous Henley regatta the next weekend.

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