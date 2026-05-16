Siyakholwa Kuse makes history as he conquers Jerusalem to win WBC crown

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Siyakholwa Kuse in action against Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

Siyakholwa Kuse survived a flash knockdown in the 11th round to take the World Boxing Council minimumweight crown from a bloodied Melvin Jerusalem at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

The three judges had the South African winning by unanimous decision with scores of 116-111, 116-112 and even 115-112 by the Filipino judge.

Kuse, who had lost his first shot on points in Manila last year, stamped control of the fight in the seventh round, outboxing and outpunching his opponent.

The first six rounds were a fistic chess match, with the two fighters trading single punches, with not too many combinations to speak of.

Jerusalem, whose left eye was cut early in the third round, had started the fight on the back foot, but he turned aggressor in the second half of the fight.

And when Kuse started counterpunching he looked brilliant to become South Africa’s fourth WBC world titleholder after Sugar Boy Malinga, Dingaan Thobela and Kevin Lerena, holder of the bridgerweight crown.

This is the first time South Africa has two WBC titleholders and Johannesburg-based Kuse is the first one from Mdantsane, East London.

Youngest SA champion

On the undercard, 21-year-old Tyla Promnick became the youngest South African women’s professional boxing champion as she beat Thobela Nyanda on points to take the South African mini-flyweight belt.

The southpaw challenger pressed the action in the first round, but after taking a couple of shots on the counter, she stayed on the outside for most of the second round before pressing again with better effect in the third.

Promnick displayed good head movement, slipping blows and displaying patience before attacking. She started the fourth round charging across the ring at her opponent and in the fifth she applied pressure, delivering more punishment than she received.

By the seventh the champion was showing signs of fatigue, her moutguard protruding and throwing lunging jabs.

Nyanda found a second wind and pushed in the eighth, trying to clsoe the gap to get on the inside, where she was her most effective, but Promnick’s persistent pressure shifted the momentum later in the round.

Two judges had Promnick a two-point winner, with the third scoring it a draw for a majority decision that lifted her record to 6-0. Nyanda dropped to 5-2.

It was a fairytale win for Promnick, who started boxing with Alan Toweel when she was 16; for the trainer, she is his fourth national champion.

Brutal knockout

Heavyweight JJ Alberts edged Akani Phuzi by split decision over eight tough rounds fought in the trenches to lift his record to eight wins and a draw.

By the end of the fourth round Alberts looked exhausted, but somehow he kept pushing forward and trading punches with Phuzi.

There were times his punches lacked snap and shape, yet he refused to stop advancing, displaying the stubbornness of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator character.

Phuzi’s record dropped to 14-4.

Congolese heavyweight Jose Kadima scored a frightening first-round knockout of veteran Johnny Muller, putting him down twice before knocking him through the ropes. The felled veteran, his feet caught in the ropes, lay unconscious on the ring apron for a few moments.

Muller, who had his best fights at light-heavyweight and cruiserweight but hadn’t fought for two-and-a-half years, was overmatched against the unbeaten prospect who improved his record to eights, six inside the distance.

Muller, who dropped to 23-12-2, should consider hanging up his gloves.

Former South African junior-lightweight titleholder Sibusiso Zingange and former national junior-welterweight champion Ntethelelo Nkosi fought to an entertaining eight-round draw at catchweight.

The national junior-welterweight belt was originally supposed to be at stake, but Nkosi failed to make the limit.

Andre Mulumba won his first paid contest on points over Cape Town-based Douglas Ntounta.