England’s Aaron Rai seals PGA Championship win with late birdies

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Aaron Rai in action during the final round of the the PGA Championship golf tournament on Sunday.

Aaron Rai drained a series of increasingly long putts to write himself into the history books and win his first major title Sunday at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Rai made a 40-foot eagle putt at the par-5 ninth hole to cap an uneven first nine, then pulled away with four birdies on the back and converted a remarkable 68 1/2-foot birdie at the par-3 17th to remove any doubt.

Rai, 31, is the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1919. Americans had claimed this major each of the last 10 years.

Rai’s five-under-par 65 put him nine-under 271 and three strokes ahead of Jon Rahm of Spain (68) and Alex Smalley. He had started the day in a five-way tie for second behind Smalley.

The first English major winner since Matt Fitzpatrick took the 2022 US Open title, Rai was one of several less familiar names on the 54-hole leaderboard.

But he was ranked No. 44 in the world entering the week, with one win on the PGA Tour and three more on the DP World Tour for his career.

He previously had not finished better than T19 at a major.

Rai’s putter was far from the only club working for him. He gave himself 4-foot birdies with tight approaches at Nos. 1 and 11, though he overshot the greens at Nos. 3 and 6 to lead to two of his three front-nine bogeys.

Everything turned when Rai lined up his eagle putt at No. 9, rolling the ball downhill, left-to-right as it tracked perfectly into the hole.

The birdie at No. 11 drew Rai even with Germany’s Matti Schmid, and he became the first player to touch 7 under all week at the short par-4 13th. Rai’s tee shot went in the front-right bunker, but he got his 39-yard sand shot to stop inside 7 feet to set up birdie.

Justin Thomas went into the clubhouse at 5-under 275 at about 3.05pm local time, and that held up for most of the afternoon as players battled Aronimink’s more demanding back nine.

Smalley, Rahm, Rai and Schmid each held at least a share of the lead at six under at some point. Smalley -- seeking his first professional win of any kind -- irreparably harmed his chances with a messy double bogey at the par-four sixth and a bogey at No. 8.

Schmid, playing in the final pairing with Smalley and also winless on the PGA Tour, took the lead from him at No. 6 when he got a 19 1/2-foot birdie to fall. But his bogey on No. 10 opened the door for Rai.

Rai was one of the only players who managed to tame the back nine with a 31, thanks to birdies on the 16th and 17th before finishing with a regulation par on the 18th. Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy could not muster a late rally, posting 69 and landing at four under.

Reigning champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a ho-hum 69 and finished seven behind Rai at two under.