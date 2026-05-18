BLAST FROM THE PAST | The ‘Rhino’ becomes first African to win World’s Strongest Man

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1980 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc race at the Spanish motorcycle grand prix in Jarama, but his migration from 350cc to the premier 500cc isn’t as successful, ending 13th overall.

1980 — Charismatic golfer Simon Hobday snaps his putter after a woeful final round of 80 that dashed his hopes of victory in the Martini International at Wentworth. He had started the day just one shot behind Spaniard Seve Ballesteros, but he never got close to the £9,000 first prize, struggling on the concrete-like greens. “I never want to see that putter again,” said Hobday, who broke the club in the marker’s tent. “I didn’t want to make a big scene, but I was absolutely heartbroken by the number of shots that putter cost me. I only struck two bad shots in the entire round and I finished with 80. I lost how many times I three-putted. That putter deserves to be broken and I have chucked it away.”

1991 — Elana Meyer runs the first of her four world half-marathon records, winning the Ohlsson’s championship in East London in 67 min 59 sec. She took 32 seconds off the previous mark by Norway’s Ingrid Kristiansen.

1996 — IBF lightweight champion Philip Holiday turns power-puncher as he blows away ageing Australian legend Jeff Fenech in the second round in Melbourne. It was the quickest win during his reign. Fenech retired before returning for one more fight in 2008.

2019 — Marizanne Kapp scores an unbeaten 56 and Lizelle Lee also 56 as the South African women, needing 129 to win, beat Pakistan by eight wickets with one ball remaining in the second T20 in Pietermaritzburg.

2019 — TS Galaxy becomes the first National First Division (NFD) side to win the Nedbank Cup, beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. Zakhele Lepasa, brought down inside the box by Teenage Hadebe on the stroke of full-time, converted from the spot to secure the famous 1-0 victory.

2025 — Former Cheetahs rugby player Rayno ‘The Rhino’ Nel becomes the first African to win the World’s Strongest Man competition in its 48-year history. His victory in Sacramento, California — by half a point over defending champion and three-time winner Tom Stoltman of Britain — was the first by a rookie since 1997. Nel amassed a total of 47 points in the 10-man final, earning a full 10 points for winning the carry and hoist, nine points for finishing second in both the deadlift and Hercules hold, eight points for placing third in the Atlas stones and three points for eighth spot in the Flintstone press max. The final eight points were awarded upfront for finishing third in the heats.