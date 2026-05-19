BLAST FROM THE PAST | Bulls breaks Sharks’ hearts in Super Rugby final

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Bryan Habana scores the winning try in the dying seconds of the 2007 Super 14 final between the Sharks and Bulls at Kings Park in Durban.

1999 — Lance Klusener produces the first of several rescue acts for the Proteas at the World Cup, helping his team to victory over Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament in Northampton. Klusener arrived at the crease with South Africa in trouble on 115/7, but smashed an unbeaten 52 from 45 balls to get his team to 199/9. Klusener played a crucial role with the ball too, taking 3/21 alongside Jacques Kallis (3/26) and Shaun Pollock (2/10) as Sri Lanka crashed to 110 all out.

2007 — With the Sharks leading the Bulls 19-13 and time all but gone, it seemed as if the hosts in Durban were about to win the first all-South African Super Rugby final. But the Bulls were given two lifelines by new Sharks star Francois Steyn — the first was missing a conversion and the second was not kicking for touch in the dying moments — and they capitalised with a long-range attack before winger Bryan Habana went over for a try in the 83rd minute that flyhalf Derick Hougaard converted to clinch a one-point victory.

2010 — Ryan McLaren takes 5/19 as the Proteas, having scored 136/7, beat the West Indies by 13 runs in the first T20 match in North Sound. Jacques Kallis made 53.

2017 — Andrie Steyn scores 117 and Sune Luus 83 as the South African women make 323/8 on their way to beating Ireland by 120 runs in a quadrangular series ODI in Potchefstroom. Ayabonga Khaka took 3/15.

2018 — Sune Luus scores 71 off 57 balls and Dane van Niekerk 66 from 42 as the South African women total 169/4 on their way to beating Bangladesh by 32 runs in the second T20 in Bloemfontein.

2019 — Tazmin Brits scores an unbeaten 70 to lift the South African women to 138/3, but they lose the third T20 against Pakistan in Pietermaritzburg by four wickets with two balls remaining. Moseline Daniels took 3/13 and Shabnim Ismail 2/12.

2024 — Prudence Sekgodiso claims her first Diamond League victory, taking the women’s 800m in Marrakech in a 1 min 57.26 sec personal best.