Ndongeni to bring down the curtain on illustrious boxing career

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Ntsikelelo Manyisana, the late female boxer Leighandre Jegels, Xolisani Ndongeni and US legendary trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr at the Mayweather boxing gymnasium in US

Charismatic boxer and former world champion Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni will bring down the curtain on his illustrious boxing career on Saturday night when he fights Chumani “AK-47” Thunzi.

Ndongeni captured attention through his theatrical ring walks, including dancing to the song Nomeva.

It gained massive traction, eventually inspiring a hit track and serving as the rallying cry for his boxing career and farewell tour.

Ndongeni’s swansong against a novice of 10 fights will take place at Jan Smuts Ground in KuGompo City.

I am very emotional about quitting, but my mind is made up. — Xolisani “Nomeva

“It’s not been an easy decision, especially after lots of people have been asking me why I’m quitting because they still want to see me in action,” said Ndongeni.

“I am very emotional about quitting, but my mind is made up.”

Ndongeni has held the SA and WBF international junior lightweight; SA, IBO, and WBF lightweight; and ABU junior welterweight titles in a career which began in 2010 under Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye at the Duncan Village Boxing Gym.

Originally from KwaBhaca, historically known as Mount Frere, Ndongeni once briefly honed his skills at the Mayweather Gym of US megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr in Las Vegas.

He was taken there with the late Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels by Andile Sidinile of Sijuta Boxing Promotions.

Ndongeni tasted defeat in his 26th fight against American Devin “The Dream” Haney, who went on to become a multiple world champion in three weight divisions.

Ndongeni suffered his first defeat to an SA opponent in October 2020 when Prince “The Demon” Dlomo knocked him out in the sixth round.

Ndongeni bounced back to chalk up seven wins in his next 12 fights and boasts 19 knockouts in 33 wins against eight losses.

The boxer doubled as a personal fitness trainer to many celebrities, including actress, filmmaker, producer, and businesswoman Constance “Connie” Ferguson and musician-actor NaakMusiQ (Anga Makubalo), for their celebrity boxing match at Sun City in 2022.

He also worked with Boity Thulo, TV personality, rapper, actress, businesswoman and model.

Sowetan