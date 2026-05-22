BLAST FROM THE PAST | Scheckter holds off Lauda to win Monaco Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The only African to win the F1 title, South Africa's Jody Scheckter, driving a Wolf-Ford, held off Austria’s Niki Lauda in a Ferrari to win the Monaco Grand Prix by less than a second for his second triumph of the 1977 season.

1971 — French winger Roger Bourgarel becomes the first rugby player classified as coloured to play against a white team in apartheid South Africa, scoring a try in his team’s 22-13 win over Eastern Transvaal at the Pam Brink stadium in Springs. He was jeered by some of the 20,000 fans, but even the pro-government Rapport newspaper was critical of their behaviour. Bourgarel, who went on to play in both Tests later in the tour, complained that he felt like a marked man because of his skin colour. “Since I have been in your country I have been aware of the colour of my skin. In France it was never like that.”

1977 — Jody Scheckter driving a Wolf-Ford holds off Austria’s Niki Lauda in a Ferrari to win the Monaco Grand Prix by less than a second for his second triumph of the season.

1977 — Brigitte Cuypers and Marise Kruger win the Italian Open women’s doubles crown, fighting back in Rome to down Americans Bunny Bruning and Sharon Walsh 3-6 7-5 6-2 and keep the title in South African hands. Linky Boshoff and Ilana Kloss won it the previous year.

1999 — The Proteas win their third World Cup match on the trot, smashing hosts England by 122 runs at the Oval. Herschelle Gibbs (60), Gary Kirsten (45) and Lance Klusener (48) pushed South Africa to 225/7 before Allan Donald (4/17), Jacques Kallis (2/29) and Steve Elworthy (2/24) ripped through the hosts, bundling them out for 103.

2004 — South African champion Thomas Mashaba underlines his potential star as he relieves Zolani Marali of the marginal IBO junior-featherweight belt at Carnival City. Marali, dropped in the eighth round, quit on his stool before the ninth.

2010 — Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers each score 102 to help the Proteas beat the West Indies by 66 runs in the rain-shortened first ODI in North Sound. South Africa posted 280/7 off 48 overs before bowling out the hosts for 215. Morne Morkel took 3/40 while Dale Steyn, Ryan McLaren and Johan Botha all bagged two wickets each.

2016 — Brad Binder makes it three in a row as he wins the Moto3 race at the Italian motorcycle grand prix at Mugello.

2016 — Ruswahl Samaai leaps 8.38m to win the long jump at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, beating Australian Fabrice Lapierre by 2cm.

2019 — Lizelle Lee scores 60 from 31 balls as the South African women, needing 173 to win, beat Pakistan by four wickets with five balls to spare in the fourth T20 at Benoni.