Laduma! with DStv’s lowest-ever price on decoders - just in time for Fifa World Cup

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Get a front-row seat to the Fifa World Cup without leaving home. Just press play and enjoy every moment with DStv.

Bafana Bafana’s journey towards the Fifa World Cup 2026 has sparked a fresh wave of excitement among local football fans.

Ahead of the tournament kicking off on June 11, DStv has lowered the price of its entry-level decoders, making it easier than ever for more South African households to get in on the action.

Leading the charge is a contract deal for only R199 p/m over 24 months, which includes a DStv HD Single View decoder, delivery and installation, and a 24-month DStv Access subscription.

It’s the perfect fit for those who want the convenience of watching the game at home, with every goal broadcast live and available in an instant, via satellite.

There are also big savings on offer for customers who wish to purchase the DStv HD Single View decoder as a standalone device: it’s available for just R299 excluding installation (save R200), or R499 including installation (save R300).

While football is a major drawcard, customers don’t have to wait for the Fifa World Cup to start enjoying great entertainment — DStv offers plenty of awesome content in addition to sport.

Viewers can tune in for the new reality series Mama’s Boy, hosted by comedian and podcaster Tsitsi Chiumya, on Mzansi Wethu (channel 163), and the return of fan-favourite shows Sizok’thola and Suxoka on Moja 99 (channel 158).

Catch Nigerian professional wrestler Oba Femi in action on the dedicated 24-hour WWE channel (channel 128), and another steamy season of Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo (channel 124).

There’s also Baby Lemmings on Cartoonito (channel 302) for the kids.

Get connected

The R199 p/m contract deal is available now at DStv walk-in centres, DStv agencies and installers.

The R299 and R499 DStv HD Single View decoder specials are available online via the DStv website and at participating retailers now.

This article was sponsored by DStv.