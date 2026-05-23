Sport

Barcelona power to 4-0 women’s Champions League final win over Lyon

Reuters Agency

Reuters

e.tv has lost the right to broadcast the Uefa Champions League to pay-TV channel SuperSport as of October this year, the station announced on Tuesday 26 May 2015.
Barcelona cruised to a 4-0 win over OL Lyonnes to win the women’s Champions League final on Saturday and secure a fourth European crown for the Spanish giants. (Uefa.com)

By Philip O’Connor

Barcelona forwards Ewa Pajor and Salma Paralluelo both netted two second-half goals as their side cruised to a 4-0 win over OL Lyonnes to win the women’s Champions League final on Saturday and secure a fourth European crown for the Spanish giants.

After a cagey first half in which Lyon had a goal ruled out for offside, Barcelona broke the deadlock in the 55th minute as Patri Guijarro won the ball deep in Barca’s half and surged forward before picking out Pajor to her right, who finished clinically from a tight angle.

Pajor added her second 14 minutes later as the Lyon defence switched off and left her alone in front of goal, and the 29-year-old Polish goal-poacher blasted a pass from Esme Brugts into the net from close range to double her side’s advantage.

That goal took the wind from Lyon’s sails, and all that remained was for Paralluelo to blast a superb third goal from distance in the 90th minute before adding another on the break three minutes later to cap off a brilliant second-half display from the Spaniards as they secured the trophy.

Reuters

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