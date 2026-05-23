Energy tycoon Riquelme confirms plan to challenge for Real Madrid presidency

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By Charlie Devereux

Renewables tycoon Enrique Riquelme confirmed on Saturday that he would be running for the presidency of Real Madrid, presenting the first challenge in more ‌than two decades to Florentino Perez’s hold on the world’s richest soccer club.

On May 12, Perez, 79, called new elections ​despite having two years left on his mandate. It followed a second successive season without silverware for the record 15-time European champions. Real’s arch-rivals Barcelona retained the LaLiga title.

Riquelme founded Cox ​Energy in 2014 to specialise in solar power in Europe and Latin America, winning significant projects in Chile, Mexico, ⁠and Spain. The company manages more than 1.2 gigawatts of energy projects in Spain through Ibox Energy.

One ⁠of Cox’s largest operations was the acquisition in 2025 of Iberdrola’s assets in Mexico for $4.2bn including debt.

In his May 13 open letter to Perez, who is an infrastructure development mogul and CEO of civil engineering ACS Group, Riquelme said the club needed to have a more democratic electoral process and that the best institutions were those that combined “experience and renewal, past and future”.

Reuters