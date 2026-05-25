BLAST FROM THE PAST | Boks down Oz for victory in World Cup kickoff

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1947 — Bobby Locke, after trailing second-round leader Ben Hogan by five strokes, cards two rounds of 70 for an overall seven-under-par 277 to win the Philadelphia Inquirer Open by four strokes for his third victory in the US.

1963 — Renée Schuurman claims her fourth and final French championship women’s doubles crown playing alongside Briton Ann Haydon-Jones, beating Australians Robyn Ebbern and Margaret Smith 7-5 6-4 in the final.

1980 — Jon Ekerold wins the 350cc race in the French motorcycle grand prix at the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille.

1995 — The Rugby World Cup in South Africa kicks off at Newlands with the hosts taking on defending champions Australia. The visitors took an early lead but the Springboks hit back to score a solid 27-18 victory. Pieter Hendricks scored a try after running around Wallaby legend David Campese and flyhalf Joel Stransky scored in the second half to add to his four penalties, single conversion and a drop. That remains the only occasion that the Boks have beaten Australia in a World Cup match, having lost to them twice since, in the semifinals in 1999 and the quarterfinals in 2011.

1997 — David Frost wins his 10th and final PGA Tour title, carding a 15-under-par 265 to take the MasterCard Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, by two strokes. Tiger Woods, who had won the Byron Nelson the previous week, was in the mix until his double bogey on the penultimate hole, which left him three strokes off the pace. Frost is South Africa’s third most successful golfer on the PGA Tour behind Gary Player and Ernie Els.

1999 — Mkhuseli Kondile, relieved of his South African junior-lightweight strap in his previous fight, is stopped in the third round by IBO lightweight titleholder Michael Ayers of England in London.

2024 — Quinton de Kock’s 41 off 17 balls is the highest score as the Proteas are restricted to 191/7 to lose the second T20 against the West Indies in Kingston by 16 runs, and with it the three-match series 0-2.

2025 — Akani Simbine wins the 12th Diamond League race of his career, delivering a late burst of speed in Rabat to cross the first in 9.95 sec. Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala was second in 10.05 and American Fred Kerley, who had pipped the South African to the 2024 Olympic bronze by one-hundredth of a second, third in 10.07. The victory saw Simbine overtake Wayde van Niekerk, on 11, and draw level with high-jumper Hestrie Cloete, who competed when the series was known as the Golden League.