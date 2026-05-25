Guardiola says memories and connections, not trophies, define his decade at Man City

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts with Bernardo Silva after they managed and played their last game, respectively, for the club.

Pep Guardiola may leave Manchester City with 20 trophies, including six Premier League titles, but he insisted on Sunday it was the memories and connections, not the silverware, that will define his decade in charge at the club.

Guardiola — who gave his final post-game press conference as City boss after a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in a season finale that meant little for either side — spoke movingly about the bond he forged with players, staff, fans and the city.

While his record speaks for itself, Guardiola said trophies alone could never capture what he experienced at the club.

“The luggage of memories I put inside is more than any other [team previously],” he said. “Without 20 trophies, they would have sacked me before, but you are not at home and see the trophies and say, ‘Oh, how happy I am.’

“I don’t know. Explain to me why the connection I had since day one for the city, but especially with the back-room staff and with the players. I know we were connected.”

Guardiola singled out departing captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones.

Don’t come here and judge; you don’t come here to change anything for the British people, the culture, the traditions, or whatever they have. You just observe; sometimes you like it, sometimes not — Pep Guardiola

“I don’t cry, but when I see Bernardo cry, I cry,” Guardiola said. “It was such a special moment with Bernie. He said to me, ‘I’m so tired, I cannot run.’ And the emotions were so important today [Sunday] with John.”

The Spaniard also pointed to other people who shaped his City journey, from his current squad to those who returned just for his farewell.

“Happy [former City player] Fernandinho was here, coming from Brazil just for today; I will never forget that,” Guardiola said.

“Eddie and Gundo [Ederson and Ilkay Gundogan] and all the guys in the [tribute] video, for John and Bernie, what they have done this decade, top human beings, top players, incredible machines too. Every day, win, win, win.”

The 55-year-old Guardiola also reflected on his attachment to Manchester, explaining how he immersed himself in the city.

“We always live in the heart of the city,” he said, mentioning his other coaching stints, including at Bayern Munich. “I think it’s a good decision.

“I’ve always tried to understand where I go, and to understand a bit, you have to walk, and you have to feel the places.

“[My family] talk about that many times. Don’t come here and judge; you don’t come here to change anything for the British people, the culture, the traditions, or whatever they have. You just observe; sometimes you like it, sometimes not.

This business is so complicated. When you win a game at The Etihad, celebrate it; enjoy it; go to the pubs in Manchester, and have a good beer. Then demand the players fight, demand the players run. That is the best way we can move on — Pep Guardiola

“Always we live in that way, learning the languages and learning about where we are. So, at the end, that is the most important thing.”

One of the most poignant moments came when he spoke of the pride he felt having his 95-year-old father, Valentin, at Sunday’s game at the Etihad.

“Imagine as a dad, at 95, feeling how these people love his son,” Guardiola said. “That has been top for me, to give to my dad this kind of thing.”

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly set to replace the Spaniard.

Guardiola’s message to supporters about the coming seasons with someone new on the touchline was simple: enjoy the moments, but keep demanding more.

“This business is so complicated,” he said. “When you win a game at The Etihad, celebrate it; enjoy it; go to the pubs in Manchester, and have a good beer. Then demand the players fight, demand the players run. That is the best way we can move on.

“Every step, everything you do, don’t wait to win the Premier League to be happy; don’t wait to win the Champions League to be happy. Enjoy the process and the guys, because I know all the players here; they will do it, I know.”

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Reuters