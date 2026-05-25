Jodar latest Spanish gem to sparkle in French Open’s post-Nadal era, Swiatek cruises

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Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her French Open first-round match against Australia's Emerson Jones at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz may have established himself as the “Prince of Clay” with successive French Open titles in the post-Rafa Nadal era at Roland Garros but the defending champion’s absence this year has allowed another young Spaniard to grab the spotlight.

Away from Court Philippe Chatrier, where record 14-time champion Nadal forged his French Open legacy, 19-year-old Rafael Jodar quietly began carving his own path on Monday with a 6-1 6-0 6-4 first-round win over Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Like his idol Nadal did for the best part of two decades on the red dirt of Paris, Jodar showed no mercy to his opponent and backed up the growing hype around him after an impressive clay season in the build-up to the year’s second Grand Slam.

“I think I did things well from the start and I’m super happy to get my first win in Paris,” Jodar said of the 94-minute workout on his Roland Garros main draw debut.

“First matches are always difficult in the tournament. So I had to serve very well. I tried to play my game during the first two sets, and even when the things got a little bit trickier in the third set and I had to face break points, I played well.

A first win in Paris for Rafa Jodar 🔥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LMNIFFzukB — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2026

“When you’re playing a five-sets match, everything can go up and down. You just have to face it the best way possible.”

Ranked 903 a little more than a year ago, Jodar entered the top 50 last month after he bagged his first ATP title in Morocco and then made the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open. He followed that up with back-to-back quarter-finals in Madrid and Rome.

Those results lifted the energetic and aggressive Spaniard to number 29 in the world, but Jodar said he was not in a rush to place lofty expectations on himself.

“I still have to learn a lot of things in the tour,” he added. “It’s just my first year and I’m experiencing a lot of things in this past few months.

“But these experiences are really helping me develop as a player, I think as a person, because I’m learning a lot when I’m playing the tournaments and when I’m preparing for the matches.”

Jodar, who began his tennis coaching aged six and trained at the Club de Tenis Chamartin, opted to play college tennis in the United States in 2024-25 and went to the University of Virginia.

JAZDA 💪 Four-time champion Iga Swiatek cruises through her opening match at Roland-Garros with a 6-1 6-2 win against Emerson Jones! pic.twitter.com/ruqQRnPoC8 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 25, 2026

His rapid progress meant he decided to turn professional at the start of 2026 but there were plenty of valuable lessons from the spell in America.

Jodar resume his French Open campaign when he takes on Australia’s James Duckworth in the second round.

Also on Monday, four-time champion Iga Swiatek cantered into the second round, dispatching Australian wildcard Emerson Jones 6-1 6-2 in quick time under a beaming sun.

The third-seeded Pole, who reigned supreme at Roland Garros in the early 2020s, has not won a title on clay since she lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2024.

It did not show on court Philippe Chatrier, where she made light work of Jones after an early trade of breaks in the opening set.

Peppering the court with forehand winners, Swiatek had one minor concern in the form of a blister on her right hand that needed care after she stormed through the first set.

Yet another booming forehand by Swiatek sealed the match after exactly one hour.

“I’m just really happy to play on this court; the first matches are for getting used to conditions, I’m happy the way I played today, tactically,” said the 24-year-old, who has lost only two matches at Roland Garros in six years.

Her pedigree, however, comes with added pressure.

“Nothing comes easy. I feel with more titles it feels harder because everyone expects you to play perfectly, so you have to stay grounded and not take anything for granted.”

Swiatek will take on Czech Sara Bejlek for a place in the third round.

Elina Svitolina survived a major scare to reach the second round, having to come from behind to labour past unheralded Anna Bondar 3-6 6-1 7-6 (10-3).

Nothing comes easy. I feel with more titles it feels harder because everyone expects you to play perfectly, so you have to stay grounded and not take anything for granted — Iga Swiatek

A month after she was knocked out of the Madrid Open in straight sets by the Hungarian, Ukrainian seventh seed Svitolina could not find her range on the Suzanne Lenglen Court, falling apart in the opening set after cancelling out an early break.

Svitolina, however, bounced back in the second but it was not as easy as the 6-1 scoreline suggested.

Svitolina is expected to sit in the Philippe Chatrier Court stands later on Monday when her husband, Gael Monfils, starts his final French Open campaign against fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston.

Swiss Stan Wawrinka made his final French Open appearance in a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss to Dutchman Jesper de Jong on Monday before departing Roland Garros to a standing ovation and loud applause that reflected the enduring affection for the 2015 champion.

The 41-year-old, who made his Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open by winning the 2014 title before adding trophies at the French Open and US Opens, is set to end his storied playing career later this season.

He delighted fans with a run to the Melbourne third round earlier this year, but there was to be no extended farewell in Paris after lucky loser De Jong cruised through the first set and held his nerve to prevail after a mid-match blip.