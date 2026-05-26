BLAST FROM THE PAST | Boks eat roses for breakfast in Bloem

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South Africa's Schalk Burger celebrates after scoring against England in their rugby union clash in Bloemfontein, May 26 2007. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

1956 — The Springboks play their first away Test against Australia in nearly two decades and win 9-0 in Sydney. Centre Jeremy Nel and flanker Daan Retief scored the tries, with skipper and fullback Basie Vivier adding a penalty.

1974 — Gary Player fights back from four strokes down to post a 15-under-par 273 to win the Memphis Classic by two shots.

1999 — Lance Klusener takes five wickets as South Africa beat Kenya at Amstelveen by seven wickets to remain unbeaten in the World Cup. They dismissed Kenya for 152 and then reached the target at the end of the 41st over, with Jacques Kallis top-scoring with an unbeaten 44.

2002 — Frantz Kruger, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion from 1998 and the Olympic bronze medallist from the 2000 Games in Sydney, sets the South African discus record at a meet in France, going 70.32m.

2004 — Benni McCarthy wins a Uefa Champions League trophy, coming on for Porto late in the second half after his team were already 3-0 up against AS Monaco in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Carlos Alberto, Deco and Dmitri Alenichev scored for Porto, which was coached by José Mourinho.

2007 — Bryan Habana scores two tries as the Springboks rout England 58-10 in the first Test in Bloemfontein. Flanker Schalk Burger, centre Jean de Villiers, replacement back Frans Steyn, replacement prop CJ van der Linde and right winger Ashwin Willemse scored the other tries for South Africa, with fullback Percy Montgomery converting all seven and adding three penalties.

2011 — LJ van Zyl wins the second Diamond League title of his career, finishing first in the 400m hurdles in Rome in 47.91.

2024 — Captain Rassie van der Dussen top-scores with 51 off 31 deliveries as the Proteas are restricted to 163/7 on their way to losing the third and final T20 against the West Indies in Kingston by eight wickets, and with it the three-match series 0-3.