McKenzie defends absence at world champ Kuse’s airport welcome

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his absence at the arrival of newly crowned WBC minimumweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse at King Phalo Airport in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

​This comes after an uproar sparked by a video on social media over what seemed to be an empty and quiet reception on the arrival of the world champion at the airport. A few fans and a few local officials were there to welcome him. However, social media users slammed government officials for not showing up for the national hero.

Kuse captured the WBC World minimumweight crown after defeating Melvin Jerusalem, improving his professional record to 10 wins, three losses, and a draw.

The victory cements his place in South African boxing history as the country’s fourth WBC world titleholder — following in the footsteps of Sugar Boy Malinga, Dingaan Thobela and Kevin Lerena, the current bridgerweight champion.

This is the first time South Africa has held two WBC world titles simultaneously. Kuse also makes history as the first boxer from Mdantsane to capture a WBC belt.

Responding to the online backlash, McKenzie revealed that he had instead hosted Kuse and his family for a private dinner, even gifting the boxer money out of his own pocket.

“I had him, his whole family, and his trainers over at my private residence for dinner,” McKenzie said. “I gave him 50 thousand rand from my salary in preparation for his next fight. Pls tell me, how did I fail him?”

I had him and his whole family including his trainers over at my private residence for dinner. I gave him 50 thousand rand from my salary in preparation of his next fight. Pls tell me how did I fail him ? https://t.co/HS8cpbUWX6 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) May 24, 2026

Although the initial airport arrival appeared disappointing, Kuse was later treated to a celebration by his local community.

A celebratory motorcade and an official welcome ceremony, led by municipal leaders and Boxing South Africa, escorted the champion to the East London City Hall before moving on to the NU 8 Sisonke Boxing Gym in Mdantsane.

Despite the initial controversy, Kuse expressed his gratitude for the homecoming celebrations.

“I went home with my team this past weekend, and I received a very warm welcome. A parade was also organised for me, and I’m truly humbled and grateful,” Kuse said.

“Thank you to everyone who made this weekend a success. I hope I have inspired others to realise that your background doesn’t define you. I came from the trenches — from the informal settlements of Naid Park — and now I’ve travelled the world, even as an amateur.”

TimesLIVE