Sinner eases into French Open second round as Sabalenka, Osaka bring style to Paris

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Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first round match against France's Clement Tabur on day two of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

World number one Jannik Sinner started his campaign for a maiden French Open title in merciless fashion, beating Frenchman Clement Tabur 6-1 6-3 6-4 to reach the second round on Tuesday.

The Italian, the overwhelming favourite for the title in the absence of injured two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, was all business on Court Philippe-Chatrier’s night session, suffocating Tabur with relentless depth and pace from the baseline.

By the time the Paris sun finally dipped below the western stands, Sinner was already one game away from a two-set lead.

The 24-year-old came into Roland Garros on a 29-match winning streak in which he had dropped only three sets, having also completed his full set of Masters 1000 titles earlier this month.

Against Tabur, there was little sign of vulnerability.

Jannik Sinner’s reaction after winning his 1st round match at Roland Garros.



He joins Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, and Novak Djokovic as the only men to record 30+ consecutive wins this century.



Add it to his list of many insane achievements.



🇮🇹🦊 pic.twitter.com/2Tkp3dLFaX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 26, 2026

Sinner broke immediately to open a 2-0 lead and snatched the Frenchman’s serve again to go ahead 4-1 in a blistering start. A booming forehand sealed the opening set before the Italian raced through the second almost without breaking sweat.

Sweating heavily and backed loudly by the Chatrier crowd, Tabur — making only his second Grand Slam main-draw appearance — showed greater freedom in the third set.

The world number 171 produced some fine shot-making that drew roars from the stands and briefly irritated Sinner, who flashed occasional signs of frustration after a handful of missed returns and baseline errors.

But the Italian quickly restored order, his superior weight of shot and relentless precision eventually suffocating the resistance.

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula’s French Open struggles continued when she fell to a 1-6 6-3 6-3 defeat to Australian Kimberly Birrell in the first round, becoming the biggest casualty in the women’s draw.

Pegula, who has never made it past the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, has now exited the claycourt major in the first round for the third time.

In Tuesday’s earlier play, world number one Aryna Sabalenka sealed a stylish win to make the second round, while Naomi Osaka brought runway flair to Roland Garros, but sixth seed Daniil Medvedev unravelled on a searing day in Paris.

Reigning Paris champion Coco Gauff recovered from a sluggish start to outclass Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-0 with several Americans also progressing despite a heatwave in the French capital making conditions challenging for players and fans.

Dressed in a black-and-red mesh outfit and wearing a diamond necklace, Sabalenka dismissed Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4 6-2 win before brushing off concerns about the added flourish by saying she was completely at ease.

“I like to challenge myself,” the Belarusian said.

“But at the same time, the dress is super-light. I don’t feel the dress on me. I was thinking it’s going to be super hot wearing black, but it doesn’t feel like black colour on me, I feel really comfortable.

Naomi Osaka steps on court for her first round match at Roland Garros.



She is the fashion statement, every time.



🖤👑 pic.twitter.com/OddQb86DPm — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 26, 2026

“And the diamonds, I don’t really feel the heaviness of it, but I can imagine how it looks from the outside ... for me, it’s important to look good. If I feel good looks-wise, I perform better and I feel great.”

While Sabalenka set the tone, former world number one Osaka added a touch of Parisian flair as she walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a sequined blouse and a black mesh floor-length train before unveiling a layered yellow-brown and gold match dress.

The tennis was equally sparkling as the 16th seed overcame tricky German Laura Siegemund 6-3 7-6(3) before hinting at the inspiration behind her match outfit.

“I feel like, you know. the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly? I think I look like that a bit,” Osaka said.

Daniil Medvedev has never been comfortable in the Roland Garros spotlight and the Russian crashed 6-2 1-6 6-1 1-6 6-4 to Australian wildcard Adam Walton for his seventh opening-round defeat in 10 appearances at the Grand Slam.

“I don’t want to find excuses,” he said.

“I know why I don’t really play my best at Roland Garros, but if I say it, it’s excuses. So I’ll keep it to myself.”

I grew up in the heat. I’ve always preferred when the court gives my shots extra, which is what the heat does — Australian wildcard Adam Walton

Walton said hailing from Queensland and being comfortable in furnace-like conditions helped him prevail.

“I grew up in the heat. I’ve always preferred when the court gives my shots extra, which is what the heat does,” he added.

Walton was joined in the next round by compatriot Alex de Minaur, who advanced after rising Belgian Alexander Blockx was forced to withdraw with a right ankle sprain, while Alexandre Muller retired injured trailing Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 3-0.

Briton Cameron Norrie pulled out injured from a major for the first time as a rib issue meant he was unable to continue after going down 7-6(7) 2-0.

American Learner Tien dished out the bagels during his 6-0 2-6 6-0 6-2 win over Cristian Garin, while compatriots Zachary Svajda, Emma Navarro, Iva Jovic, Claire Liu, Ann Li all went through with little trouble.

A day after French favourite Gael Monfils went out of his home Grand Slam for the final time, Parisian fans were given a glimpse of the future as teenager Moise Kouame downed 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic 7-6(4) 6-2 6-1.

Victory meant the 17-year-old wildcard became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam main draw match in 17 years.