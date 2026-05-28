Bafana newbies Makhanya and Cross open up about going to the World Cup

Bafana Bafana newcomers Olwethu Makhanya and Bradley Cross are thrilled about their inclusion in the final squad for the 2026 World Cup.
The 22-year-old former Stellenbosch FC and junior natrional team centreback prospect Makhanya, who turns out for Philadelphia United in Major League Soccer, and Cross, the Kaizer Chiefs left-back, spoke about being included in coach Hugo Broos’ squad as the only two uncapped players.
“It’s a dream come true for me, and it’s a really big honour for me and my family to be part of the squad and to be able to represent the national team,” Makhanya said at a press conference in Sandton on Thursday.
📋 𝔹𝔸𝔽𝔸ℕ𝔸 𝕊ℚ𝕌𝔸𝔻 𝔸ℕℕ𝕆𝕌ℕℂ𝔼𝕄𝔼ℕ𝕋 𝔸ℕ𝔻 𝕊𝔼ℕ𝔻-𝕆𝔽𝔽 🛫— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 27, 2026
🗣️ Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says it was not easy for him to finalize his squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026!
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Makhanya, who left the Cape for Philadelphia in July 2023, has been in brilliant form in the US, having initially struggled to adapt to life there.
“When I left for the US, I was very young. I was away from home for the first time, and I was going through some stuff, but it was part of the journey,” he said.
“As you know, I started at the reserve team and eventually I got the opportunity to play for the first team.”
Cross said he’d always dreamed of playing for the senior national team. The 25-year-old fullback, who can also play as a centre back, worked hard to convince Broos he was worthy of a spot.
Coach Hugo Broos shares an emotional moment with players he didn't select for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/GKEdetyjHb— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 27, 2026
“This has definitely been a long-term goal for me,” Cross said. “I’ve made preliminary squads quite a few times, so I just told myself I needed to work harder and prove to the coach I am capable of being in the team.”
Makhanya and Cross are expected to feature when Bafana face Nicaragua in their World Cup warm-up match at the Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm). Bafana depart for Mexico on Sunday.
South Africa play their opening Group A fixture, also the first game of the 2026 World Cup, against Mexico at the Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.
Czechia and South Korea Bafana’s other Group A foes.
Sowetan
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