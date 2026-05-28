BLAST FROM THE PAST | Morkel leads Proteas’ charge against West Indies

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Morne Morkel took four wickets as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 67 runs in the third ODI in Roseau in 2010.

1912 — Aubrey Faulkner scores an unbeaten 122 against Australia in a triangular Test tournament in Manchester, but it’s a lost cause with South Africa losing 19 wickets on the day, the second of the match. They were bowled out for 265 and then 95 in the follow-on innings to lose by an innings and 88 runs. Australian spinner Jimmy Matthews took two hat-tricks that day — one in each innings. Wicketkeeper Tommy Ward was his victim for a duck on both occasions, falling alongside Rolland Beaumont (31) and Sid Pegler (0) in the first innings and Herbie Taylor (21) and Reggie Schwarz (0) in the second. That remains the only time a bowler has captured two hat-tricks in a match.

1952 — England-born Houghton professional Sid Brews wins his eighth South African Open crown, edging Sandy Guthrie of Germiston by one stroke at Humewood in Port Elizabeth. Brews, who captured his first title 27 years earlier, shot a five-over-par 305. With rounds of 77, 75, 73 and 75, he was one of only two men not to shoot over 80 in the competition. His eight titles equalled the record of Bobby Locke, who pushed it to nine a few years later. Gary Player won 13 titles, but nobody has a longer stretch than Brews between their first and last wins.

1961 — Sandra Reynolds and Renee Schuurman win the French championship women’s doubles title on walkover after Brazilian Maria Bueno was unable to play after falling ill with jaundice. Bueno and American Darlene Hard had been considered the favourites.

1978 — Gavan Levenson beats Italian Lorenzo Silva 5 and 3 at Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche to win the French amateur golf championship. One down after 27 holes, Levenson won six holes on the trot to secure his victory, which came just two weeks after his countryman, professional golfer Dale Hayes, had won the French Open.

1979 — University of Texas student Kevin Curren wins the collegiate NCAA championship, beating American Erick Iskersky 6-2 6-3 6-2 in the men’s singles final in Athens, Georgia. The previous year’s winner was John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors took the title in 1971.

2010 — Morne Morkel takes four wickets as the Proteas beat the West Indies by 67 runs in the third ODI in Roseau to take a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. AB de Villiers’ 70 was the highlight of South Africa’s modest innings of 224 all out. But Morkel, Charl Langeveldt (3/30) and Dale Steyn (1/19) ended the home side chase, dismissing them for 157.