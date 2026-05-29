BLAST FROM THE PAST | Ledwaba becomes third South African to win IBF junior-featherweight title

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Lehlohonolo Ledwaba was the third South African to win the IBF junior-featherweight title after he outpointed American John Michael Johnson for the vacant crown at the Carousel in 1999.

1949 — Eric Sturgess and Sheila Summers lift the mixed doubles crown at the French tennis championships in Paris, downing British duo Gerry Oakley and Jean Quertier 6-1 6-1 in the final. Sturgess and Eustace Fannin were beaten in the men’s doubles final by Americans Richard Gonzales and Frank Parker 3-6 8-6 5-7 3-6.

1983 — Kaizer Chiefs supporters throw missiles at team officials during their 0-2 league defeat to Moroka Swallows at Orlando Stadium. Objecting to substitutions by coach Orlando Casares, they threw objects including bottles and cans that caused minor injuries.

1994 — Mbulelo Botile wins the South African bantamweight title in his 12th professional bout, scoring a split decision over experienced Derrick Whiteboy in Cape Town. Whiteboy, with eight successful defences since winning the belt in 1990, had a record of 34 wins, three losses and a draw. Botile never got to defend the belt, winning the IBF world crown 11 months later.

1999 — The Proteas suffer their first setback at the World Cup when they suffer a surprise defeat to neighbours Zimbabwe in Chelmsford. Opener Neil Johnson top-scored with 76 to spearhead the Zimbabweans to 233/6. The South Africans were woeful in their reply, the first four batsmen failing to reach double figures. Shaun Pollock and Lance Klusener each made 52, but it wasn’t enough to stave off a defeat by 48 runs. Allan Donald took 3/41 to become the first South African bowler to surpass 200 ODI wickets, taking his tally to 201. Zimbabwe’s Johnson took 3/27 and was named man of the match. The loss put South Africa onto a path to heartbreak.

1999 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba becomes the third South African to win the IBF junior-featherweight title when he outpoints American John Michael Johnson for the vacant crown at the Carousel. The belt had been relinquished a few months earlier by Vuyani Bungu, who had reigned since 1994. Bungu’s stablemate, Welcome Ncita, had held the belt from 1990 to 1992. On the same bill Zolani Petelo defended his IBF strawweight title by knocking out Eric Jamili of the Philippines in the first round.

2010 — Morne Steyn lands six penalties as the Bulls beat the Stormers 25-17 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto to retain their Super 14 title. Winger Francois Hougaard scored a well-worked try for the Pretoria side off scrumhalf Fourie du Preez. The Stormers crossed for two tries by wing Bryan Habana and flanker Francois Louw.

2016 — Hank McGregor wins his third Molokai Challenge crown in Hawaii, with countrymen Sean Rice and Jasper Mocke finishing second and third for a first-ever all-South African podium in the history of the event.

2017 — Kagiso Rabada takes four wickets as the Proteas beat England by seven wickets in the third and final ODI at Lord’s. The hosts were bowled out for 153, with Wayne Parnell and Keshav Maharaj bagging three wickets apiece. Hashim Amla top-scored with 55 in the chase. England won the three-match series 2-1.

2025 — South African hockey star Mustapha Cassiem scores twice as Amsterdam edge Kampong 6-5 on penalties to clinch their first Hoofdklasse league trophy since 2012 after the two-leg final had ended level on 5-5. Utrecht-based Kampong had won the first leg four days earlier 4-3 with Amsterdam taking the second 2-1 to force the shoot-out, in which Cassiem’s brother Dayaan was unable to find the net.