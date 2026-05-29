Hugo Broos explains why he did not select goalkeeper Petersen for the World Cup

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has clarified that he left in-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen out of his final 2026 Fifa World Cup squad because he went with familiarity.

Broos is taking Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss to the global showpiece in the US, Mexico and Canada with Peterson, who had a good season with Chiefs, missing out.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Brandon Petersen.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ekn2hFoVtP pic.twitter.com/vONuPHMHmm — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 29, 2026

“When you make squad selection, you try to have a certain balance,” he said as Bafana prepared for the send-off against Central African minnows Nicaragua at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm).

“You ask yourself, do we have height, do we have players who are in good shape, do we have players who are not here for the first time with us.

“That’s also the reason Brandon Petersen is not with us because he only had two days with us. I know Petersen as a goalkeeper and I explained to him after the squad was announced that I had to choose between Goss, Chaine and you.

“When you look at the quality of those guys, it is difficult to choose because they are of the same quality.”

Broos further elaborated on the importance of integration.

I don’t know Petersen as a human being and in those two days I didn’t know how he reacts when he doesn’t play. That is what made me to decide not to take Brandon with us to the World Cup — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“And in the end, it was about integration. I don’t know Petersen as a human being, and in those two days I didn’t know how he reacts when he doesn’t play. That is what made me decide not to take Brandon with us to the World Cup.

“It was not because of quality but it was about integration, and this is important because it is very difficult to choose between two players.”

As the team prepares to leave the country for the tournament, Broos said he is happy with the balance of the selection.

“There is a certain balance in our team. We have height, which is important. I have already made the analysis of the two opponents and they have tall players, and we need tall men also.

“All these aspects of choosing the team play a role in the final decision. I think we have a balanced team and we are going early to Mexico because we want adaptation to high altitude and to deal with eight hours’ jet lag.”

TimesLIVE