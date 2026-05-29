Sundowns to showcase their stars in Leipzig friendly

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Tashreeq Mathews of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Richards Bay FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on 27 September 2025.

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tashreeq Matthews says the prestige of facing German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday (8pm) with two stars on their jerseys is enough motivation to win the match.

For the first time since they won the Caf Champions League last week, Sundowns will play with two stars on their jerseys to mark their second continental title, and Matthews said they can’t wait to show off.

The Bundesliga side are currently on a post-season tour in the country to face the freshly crowned African champions.

“It is something to be proud of. Not too long ago in the final, we played with one star, and now we are going to play against Leipzig, an international team, with a jersey that has two stars on it, something to be proud of,” Matthews told the Sundowns media department.

With Masandawana still in celebratory mood following their achievement, Matthews — who created an assist that led to an equaliser scored by Teboho Mokoena against AS FAR on Sunday — said they were fortunate to have won the title.

Very physical and very tactical in terms of German play style. Playing together as a team is one of their great strengths, if you look at the national team as well. — Sundowns midfielder Tashreeq Matthews

“It was really fantastic to get another star and to be an African champion; it is very exciting as well,” he said.

“About the assist, last year I missed the opportunity, but this time, I got an assist to score an important goal for us to clinch the title.

“We are overwhelmed. It is something not everyone can get. It is very difficult to get it, and I’m very fortunate and grateful we were able to win the Champions League trophy.”

On facing the German side, Matthews said they expected a physical battle.

“I was not there for very long, but the experience I got there is fantastic, out of this world. At least I can speak the language.

“Very physical and very tactical in terms of German play style. Playing together as a team is one of their great strengths, if you look at the national team as well.

“We are looking forward to it; it’s going to be a nice game, and we also want to win since it’s the first time we are playing with two stars on our jersey.”

Sowetan