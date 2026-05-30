Captain Latham pleased with win as New Zealand down Ireland before England Tests

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Tom Latham fielding on day 2 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. File photo:

New Zealand captain Tom Latham praised batter Tom Blundell and bowler Nathan Smith as the Black Caps warmed up for their first Test against England at Lord’s next week with a one-sided victory over Ireland in Belfast on Friday.

The tourists won by an innings and 79 runs after putting aside their early struggles with the bat to secure a sizeable victory in the one-off Test, with Blundell top-scoring with 186 runs during a 217-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra.

“We were put under pressure on that first day — to be four down reasonably early with not many on the board,” said Latham after seeing his side fall to 86/4 in the opening 23 overs.

“The introduction of Tom absorbed quite a lot of pressure, and he was able to put it back on them and form a really good partnership, more than 200.”

New Zealand finished their first innings on 490/8 declared before bowling Ireland out for 179 in their first stint at the crease, with Smith claiming six wickets for 40 runs as the visitors enforced the follow-on.

The Irish could amass only a further 232 runs in their second innings to leave the New Zealanders comfortable winners before the first of their three Tests against the English in June.

“A really pleasing performance,” said Latham. “We spoke as a batting unit about getting 400-plus in the first innings and to get what we did and to push towards the back end to give us a chance to bowl before lunch.

“Nothing can replicate time on the park and backing days up, so it was a really good Test match for us. We’ll take a bit of confidence from that into what we’ve got coming up in a couple of weeks. But really pleased.”

Reuters