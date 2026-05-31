Bulls will have to improve if they want to beat Glasgow Warriors, warns Ackermann

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Sergeal Petersen of the Bulls, seen here getting tackled in the URC quarterfinal against Munster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, is out of the team for the semifinal against Glasgow Warriors.

Soon after the Bulls brushed aside Munster 45-14 in Pretoria on Saturday, coach Johan Ackermann warned they would have to improve if they want to beat the Glasgow Warriors in their URC semifinal next weekend.

Ackermann said his team made too many mistakes for his liking, even though they dominated proceedings at Loftus Versfeld.

“We have to perform better than we did because Glasgow will punish you if we make the same mistakes. They’re just an all-round, highly skilled attacking team and that’s why we have to be better.”

One area of concern was Munster’s ability to break the Bulls line.

“Munster’s strength is similar to Glasgow, from their set piece when they launch and that’s probably where they got the most momentum, and that’s the areas we have to fix.

“But we scrambled a lot for each other and that’s the character of the team. That’s definitely stuff we’ll keep working on.”

Munster coach Clayton McMillan believed the Bulls pack — their scrum bulldozed Munster’s in the early stages of the match — and the creativity of the backs could cause Glasgow problems.

“Their scrum is a real weapon they can either use to relieve pressure or apply pressure. Maul, same thing. And that’s an important element when you get to finals, you can leverage off that forward power and dominance.

“I think the thing that impressed me most was that when we got a little bit fractured and loose, their ability to capitalise and run good holes and get offloads away. Glasgow, I’m sure, will be doing their homework and trying to be a lot tighter than we were today.”

The Bulls will be without winger Sergeal Petersen, although Ackermann was hopeful that Cheswill Jooste would be back.

“It looks like Sergeal won’t make next week so he’s out. He’s done his shoulder quite badly.”

Ackermann was chuffed at the way the team had turned their season around after a dismal start.

“There’s a lot of fight in the team and that’s the pleasing. We were all fighting the same battles when things didn’t go our way, we stuck with each other and now hopefully we can reap the reward.

“It’s not going to be easy, but you can only have the opportunity if you’re there and we’re there.”

The Bulls are planning on flying out on Tuesday.