Dambile third in Diamond League debut; Tshite first African home in 1,500m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sinesipho Dambile, seen here in action at the Gauteng North championships in Pretoria earlier this year, finished third in his Diamond League debut in Rabat on Sunday.

Sinesipho Dambile worked hard down the home straight to secure third place in the 200m in his Diamond League debut in Rabat on Sunday evening.

The South African, returning to the track for the first time since injuring himself following his 19.77sec personal best in Nairobi more than a month ago, crossed the line in 20.03.

American Kenny Bednarek, the Olympic silver medallist, won by a country mile in a 19.69 meet record that also places him second on the world list for 2026 so far.

Botswana’s Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo ended second in 19.96.

Canadian Andre De Grasse, the Olympic champion from Tokyo 2020, was fifth in 20.16 and Jamaica’s Olympic bronze medallist Bryan Levell ninth in 20.44.

Dambile, running in lane nine, was the only of the five-strong South African contingent to finish on the podium in Morocco, though there were some solid performances by his compatriots.

Tshepo Tshite stuck with the leading group before finishing fifth in the men’s 1,500m — and the first African competitor in the field.

He stopped the clock on 3min 31.53sec, just 0.18sec outside his national record.

Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse of the US won in 3:30.35, with Portugal’s world champion Isaac Nader second in 3:30.43 and Azeddine Habz of France third in 3:30.68.

American Vincent Ciattei was fourth in 3:30.90.

Kenyan Reynold Cheruiyot was the continent’s second athlete, seventh overall in 3:32.00.

Prudence Sekgodiso, the winner in Morocco in 2024, ran a controlled 800m, but found herself with no space to sprint when she turned into the home straight, visibly retreating after discovering her path blocked.

That probably didn’t cost her the win, but she looked to have a good shot of finishing in the top three.

Instead Sekgodiso ended sixth in 1min 57.41sec, the fourth-best time of her career and her fastest time since equalling her 1:57.16 best in July last year.

The 24-year-old has struggled for form since mid-2025, but her performance on Sunday should help restore her confidence.

Swiss Audrey Werro won in 1:56.56 to break Caster Semenya’s 1:56.64 meet record from 2016.

Ethiopian stalwart Tsige Duguma was second in 1:57.24 and Kenya’s world champion Lilian Odira third in 1:57.27.

Zakithi Nene started the men’s 400m strongly, but he was unable to find an extra gear in the home straight and ended fourth in 44.41, edging Botswana’s world championship bronze medallist Bayapo Ndori in 44.68.

American Jacory Patterson won in 44.11, with Olympic silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain second in 44.25 and Khaleb McRae of the US third in 44.40.

Marioné Fourie, competing in the pre-programme, clocked a 12.62 season’s best finishing fourth in a 100m hurdles race won by Nigerian star Tobi Amusan in 12.28.

Swiss world champion Ditaji Kambundji was sixth in 12.66.