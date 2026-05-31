Freese hails players’ attitude after win against City

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POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Allan Freese head coach of Magesi FC during the Betway Premiership match between Magesi FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 15, 2026 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Kabelo Leputu/Gallo Images)

Magesi coach Allan Freese has hailed their crucial 2-0 win over Cape Town City in the promotional playoff match at Seshego Stadium on Saturday.

Mcedi Vandala and Edmore Chirambadare scored on either side of the half as Dikwena tša Meetse began their bid to retain their top-flight status.

The win put Magesi first on the table with three points, tied with Milford, but Freese’s charges have a superior goal difference.

The Citizens are at the bottom of the table with zero points after losing their two matches against Milford and Magesi and now face an uphill battle in their bid to gain promotion.

Freese was pleased with the results and said the two goals they scored may come in handy in deciding who will win the playoffs.

“Happy with the results and happy about the two goals and the performance the boys put out today [Saturday]. I’m quite happy with how we played,” Freese told the media in a post-match press conference.

“This should give us confidence going into the next game. These two goals may go a long way in this tournament.”

Magesi will travel to Milford on Wednesday at Richards Bay Stadium for their second match, with both teams eager to take three points and take control of the mini-league table.

Freese said they are relieved to have won the match at home and are looking forward to facing Milford away.

“I have to look and see how they played before we plan everything. We will also plan to go there and do well,” he said.

“This is a relief big time, and you can see people are happy. We are also happy we scored two goals.”

Meanwhile, the Citizens’ coach, Jan Vreman, blamed the match officials for the defeat and refused to speak to the media after the match.