Auger-Aliassime swats aside Tabilo to reach French quarters, Keys another favourite to fall

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Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his fourth-round Frenc Open match against Chile's Alejandro Tabilo at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-3 7-5 6-1 at the French Open on Monday to become the first Canadian man to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments and stay on track for his maiden major title.

Canadian world number six Auger-Aliassime eased through the opening set before Toronto-born Tabilo stepped up his game.

The players went toe-to-toe until Tabilo dropped his serve in the 11th game, handing Auger-Aliassime the advantage.

A clean hold meant Auger-Aliassime had a two-set lead and the 25-year-old barely looked back from there.

After edging ahead in the third, the fourth seed finished the match in style.

Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to the quarterfinals with a convincing three-set victory over Alejandro Tabilo! 🔥



Watch the highlights ⏯️#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Uzuzz8iiWt — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2026

Auger-Aliassime looked fresh despite being taken to five sets in his opener and playing two four-set matches.

He will take on Flavio Cobolli in the next round, after the 10th seed beat Zachary Svajda.

Cobolli dropped his first set of the tournament but beat unseeded American Svajda en route to a 6-2 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(5) to book his spot in the last eight.

The 24-year-old Italian has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the second time after last year’s run to the last eight at Wimbledon. He was the only player left in the draw in Paris not to have dropped a set going into the fourth round.

Cobolli, far more experienced on clay than his opponent ranked 85th in the world, made sure of a solid start and an early break to take control of the first set. A second break landed him the set.

Svajda, making his French Open main draw debut, had only won one match on clay this season going into the tournament, and it showed with the Italian moving far better and the American struggling with a weak second serve.

On the march in Paris 🇫🇷



Diana Shnaider claimed her maiden victory over Madison Keys at the fourth attempt, sealing a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 comeback win with a third-set bagel pic.twitter.com/uITWzcaAA6 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) June 1, 2026

The 23-year-old Svajda varied his game in the third set, becoming more aggressive and rushing to the net. He did not manage to break Cobolli but snatched the tiebreak to cut his lead.

Cobolli looked to have all but finished the job when he broke twice to race to a 4-0 lead, but Svajda reined him in, whipping big forehand winners to force another tiebreak, with the Italian having wasted one match point when he was 5-4 up.

The world number 14 recovered just in time to win the tiebreak.

Diane Parry, the last Frenchwoman standing in the singles, was knocked out by Poland’s Maja Chwalinska, who won 6-3 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Parry, who stunned world number six Amanda Anisimova in the third round, was outmanoeuvred in her maiden fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam by Chwalinska. The 24-year-old qualifier troubled the home favourite with a mix of slices, drop shots, and clever variations on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“It’s my game, it’s pretty natural for me to play drop shots,” Chwalinska said on the court.

The moment Qualifier Maja Chwalinska secured her Grand Slam fourth round debut 🤗#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/sWsouIFvKl — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2026

The Pole broke late in the first set to serve it out at 5-3. In the second, Chwalinska saved the only break point she faced before storming through the final five games to seal a commanding win.

Chwalinska, ranked 114th in the world, is the first qualifier to reach the women’s French Open quarterfinals since 2020. She will next face Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya.

Russia’s Diana Shnaider overcame a second set blip to battle past American Madison Keys 6-3 3-6 6-0 and advance to her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 22-year-old left-hander, seeded 25th, had to recover from a second-set concentration lapse before dishing out a bagel with her heavy top-spin forehand, to book a last-eight spot.

After three straight losses to Keys, Shnaider earns first win over her in first meeting on clay.

Neither player was able to hold serve for the first four games and while Shnaider, ranked 23rd in the world, did manage to hold on her third attempt, Keys failed to do so until after Shnaider was 5-2 up.

It’s my game, it’s pretty natural for me to play drop shots — Maja Chwalinska

American Keys, the 2025 Australian Open champion, could do nothing to stop the Russian clinching the first set a game later with a powerful forehand down the line.

The tables were turned in the second set with Keys being more aggressive and reducing her number of unforced errors to level.

Shnaider quickly recovered and raced through the decider to set up a quarterfinal either against top seed Aryna Sabalenka or former world number one Naomi Osaka.

Anna Kalinskaya reached her maiden French quarterfinal with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(10-7) win over 28th seed Anastasia Potapova on Monday, marking only the second time the Russian has entered that stage of a Grand Slam.

Kalinskaya, who also made the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2024, will attempt to better that result at Roland Garros when she plays either Frenchwoman Diane Parry or Pole Maja Chwalinska.

The women’s field at the French Open is wide open with world number one Aryna Sabalenka the top contender following early exits for defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times Paris winner Iga Swiatek.