BLAST FROM THE PAST | Bafana captain Mokoena breaks appearance record

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In 2008 Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena became the South Africa national team's most-capped player against Nigeria, with 75 matches. He is still Bafana's most capped player with 107 matches.

1947 — Bobby Locke wins yet again in the US, notching up his fourth triumph as he takes the Goodall in Newton, Massachusetts, with a surge on the final three holes to collect +37 points and push Vic Ghezzi into second place. Wrote the New York Times the next day: “Sammy Snead conferred no favours on himself or his brother professionals when he brought Bobby Locke back to America from South Africa, for ever since his arrival here one day in advance of the Masters tourney at Augusta, the dapper little man from Johannesburg has been a thorn in the flesh of the United States stars.”

1996 – In their opening qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup, Bafana Bafana beat Malawi 1-0 at Chichiri Stadium in Blantyre. Eric Tinkler scored his only international goal in the 22nd minute.

2002 — Ruben Groenewald wins the marginal WBU’s vacant middleweight title when he outpoints Anthony Farnell of England in Manchester.

2008 – Bafana Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena becomes the most capped player when he turns out for the national side against Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Abuja. But it wasn’t a happy day as the South African team were beaten 0-2, both goals coming from headers, the first from Ike Uche in the 10th minute and the second from Obinna Nwaneri just before halftime. Goalkeeper Rowen Fernandez had a good game nonetheless, keeping the deficit to two goals. The match was the first under Brazilian coach Joel Santana, who had taken over from Carlos Parreira on a monthly salary of R1.5m.