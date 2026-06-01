End to local water polo schism in sight, says Swimming SA after SAWP meeting

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Italy and Spain contest the final of the men's water polo tournament at the world aquatics championships in Budapest in 2022. The world championships is one of the highlights on the water polo calendar.

Swimming South Africa (SSA) has issued a statement saying it is working with South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) to unify the fractured sport in the country.

SAWP was formed early last year out of frustration with the way water polo was being run by SSA, offering enthusiasts alternative tournaments and coaching.

SAWP and Schools Water Polo South Africa recently announced a partnership to strengthen the talent pipeline.

But the all-important recognition by World Aquatics and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) — which endows the right to select national teams for the Olympics and world championships — stayed with SSA.

Basically, SSA possesses the golden tickets to the international tournaments that count, while SAWP contains many players and much expertise.

The SSA president confirmed that all water polo participants are welcome to participate in SSA activities and consideration for national team duty as registered members of SSA — Swimming SA

“SSA, the national body for aquatic sports in South Africa, recently convened a strategic meeting with representatives of SAWP at its Johannesburg headquarters under the leadership of SSA president Alan Fritz,” SSA said in the statement on Monday.

“The meeting highlighted the shared commitment of both parties to place athletes at the centre of all future developments and to work collectively towards unifying the sport of water polo in Africa.

“Discussions focused extensively on the development of a memorandum of understanding and the clarification of constitutional provisions that would allow for a single integrated water polo formation within SSA.”

The federation said SAWP had agreed “to collaborate constructively … in creating a unified structure that serves the interests of all water polo athletes and stakeholders across the country”.

“The SSA president confirmed that all water polo participants are welcome to participate in SSA activities and consideration for national team duty as registered members of SSA.”

The governing body also said they had agreed to find “a speedy resolution within the constitutional framework of the national federation” while also exploring “constitutional amendments that would allow for broader representation and inclusivity within SSA structures”.

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