SA Water Polo details what deal with Swimming SA might look like

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South African Water Polo (SAWP) was established last year amid dissatisfaction with the way SSA was running the sport. File photo.

South African Water Polo (SAWP) has given more detail of what co-operation with Swimming South Africa (SSA) might look like in the future.

In a statement on Tuesday the body, which was established last year amid dissatisfaction with the way SSA was running the sport, described recent discussions with the national federation as constructive.

SSA on Monday issued a statement on their recent discussions.

“The discussions centred on a model in which SAWP would continue to manage and operate the sport of water polo on a day-to-day and operational basis, while SSA would maintain its relationship with World Aquatics and fulfil its responsibilities as the recognised national federation,” SAWP said.

SAWP added that the discussions were subject to consideration by the SSA board, which was scheduled to meet this month.

Substantial improvements have already been made by SAWP. SAWP will therefore continue to apply its time, energy and resources toward securing the best possible outcomes for athletes and the long-term development of the sport — South African Water Polo

“SAWP looks forward to receiving feedback from that process and remains committed to engaging constructively and in good faith with SSA.

“In parallel, SAWP is consulting with its own internal stakeholders to ensure that any future arrangements reflect the interests of the water polo community across South Africa.”

SAWP pointed out that it was founded because the water polo community struggled to function effectively under the previous structure.

“Substantial improvements have already been made by SAWP. SAWP will therefore continue to apply its time, energy and resources toward securing the best possible outcomes for athletes and the long-term development of the sport.

“This includes SAWP’s continued focus on its high-performance programme and the upcoming EU Nations Cup tours, which form an important part of rebuilding a credible international pathway for South African water polo athletes.”

TimesLIVE