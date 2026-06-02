Zverev crushes Jodar to reach last four in Paris, Kostyuk wins all-Ukrainian match

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alexander Zverev of Germany returns a shot during his French Open quarterfinal against Rafael Jodar of Spain at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday.

Alexander Zverev continued his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title as he recovered from a shaky start to brush aside Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar 7-6(3) 6-1 6-3 and reach the French Open semifinals on Tuesday.

The German second seed, who has a golden chance of finally claiming a major title in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz and with both world number one Jannik Sinner and 24-times Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic eliminated, rallied back from a break down in the opening set to book his place in the last four at Roland Garros for the fifth time in the last six years.

He will next face Czech Jakub Mensik or Brazil’s Joao Fonseca for a place in the final.

Asked if he was happy to be in the semifinals again, Zverev made clear he was looking beyond the last four.

The job isn't finished yet 🏆



Alexander Zverev says he wants more after booking his place in the Roland-Garros semi-finals 🎾 pic.twitter.com/1EjqmdrxVv — TNT Sports (@tntsports) June 2, 2026

“Not really, I don’t really care. I want to keep going, be in the tournament and win the matches ahead of me, that’s my goal,” he said.

“It was a very tough test against a very good player.”

The beginning of the match between the seasoned Zverev and the much-hyped Jodar lived up to its billing with the 19-year-old Spaniard breaking for 4-2.

Zverev, however, kept his composure and worked his way back into the contest, playing a succession of crosscourt backhands to pull his opponent wide. He levelled for 5-5 and powered away in a one-sided tiebreak.

The loss of the opening set was too much to handle for Jodar, who faded away and never got a chance to threaten a comeback.

Also on a rainy Tuesday, Marta Kostyuk came through an emotional all-Ukrainian match to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time as she beat Elina Svitolina 6-3 2-6 6-2.

For the first time ever, a Ukrainian female tennis player has reached the Roland-Garros semi-final. Marta Kostyuk secured the milestone after defeating fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the tournament's first-ever all-Ukrainian Grand Slam quarter-final.



This match was already… pic.twitter.com/89bV03EAaJ — Ukraine.ua (@ukraine_ua) June 2, 2026

The 23-year-old Kostyuk dedicated her victory to the Ukrainian people as tears rolled down her cheeks during the on-court interview.

“I want to start with this historical match I played with Elina. We had a difficult night in Kyiv, so many people dead. So I give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Slava Ukraini,” the 15th seed said.

“I want to point out Elina and her impact on Ukrainian tennis, on me and on everyone watching. She’s an unbelievable fighter. I’m so happy to be through, but I want to thank her for this incredible match.”

Kostyuk surged into a 4-1 lead under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier before Svitolina clawed a break back in front of a sparse crowd.

But Kostyuk broke again to move 5-3 ahead and sealed the opening set when seventh seed Svitolina sent a forehand long.

The momentum shifted in the second set as Kostyuk’s serve deserted her, allowing Svitolina, who has now lost in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the sixth time, to level the contest.

The moment Mirra Andreeva reached her 2nd Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros



She passed Coco Gauff as the teenager with the most singles match wins at this event in the 2000s



Andreeva - 16

Gauff- 15

Clijsters - 14

Ivanovic - 12

Sharapova - 11



Wow. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/M44IjXZHPo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 2, 2026

The decider turned into a tense scrap, with the first five games going against serve.

Pointing her index finger to her head after finally holding for a 4-2 lead, Kostyuk steadied herself before another break and a comfortable hold secured victory and a last-four clash with Russia’s Mirra Andreeva.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva returned to the French Open semis with a 6-0 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea to continue her run in a Roland Garros draw stripped of many big names.

Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out, the Russian will face Kostyuk.

The 19-year-old wasted little time asserting herself in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, racing through the opening set in 24 minutes.

Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarterfinal in her final year on the circuit, steadied herself early in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Andreeva juggernaut.

Andreeva, who reached the semifinals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea’s racket to break again and she closed out the victory with a forehand bullet, before walking to the net to give her beaten opponent a warm hug.