Marioné Fourie fourth in Rome, Akani Simbine sixth behind impressive Noah Lyles

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Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska, Netherlands' Nadine Visser, and Kendra Harrison of the US in action during the women's 100m hurdles in Rome.

Marioné Fourie delivered another solid performance as she finished strongly to take fourth place in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday night.

She produced a 12.59sec season’s best in a tight race where six of the starters boasted quicker personal bests.

Jamaica’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Megan Simmonds won in 12.50, with American Kendra Harrison, the Games runner-up in Japan, second in 12.54 and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands third in 12.58.

Fourie got off to a slow start, but once she got into her stride the 24-year-old started flew over the hurdles and narrowed the gap on the leaders.

Behind her in fifth place was two-time world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica in 12.69 and former European champion Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland in sixth, just three-thousandths of a second further back.

Akani Simbine finished sixth in the men’s 100m, once again not producing his trademark extra gear in the second half of the race.

Simbine, who ended sixth and fifth in his first two Diamond League meets in China, crossed the line in 10.03, well behind American Olympic champion Noah Lyles in 9.88.

Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon was second in 9.94 with Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo third in 9.95.

American Jordan Anthony was fourth in 9.96 and Italian Marcell Jacobs, the Tokyo Olympic champion, was fifth in 9.99.

Behind Simbine were Jamaican Ackeem Blake (10.06), Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya (10.11) and Briton Jeremiah Azu (10.12).

The next Diamond League meet is in Stockholm on Sunday and will feature Zakithi Nene in the 400m, Sinesipho Dambile in the 200m and Prudence Sekgodiso in the women’s 800m.