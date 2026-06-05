BLAST FROM THE PAST | Proteas back on track in World Cup, beat Pakistan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It was man-of-the-match Lance Klusener, with an unbeaten 46 from 41 balls, and Shaun Pollock (30) who got South Africa over the line.

1955 — Gordon Forbes and American Darlene Hard win the French championship mixed doubles crown as they beat Luis Ayala of Chile and Australian Jennifer Staley 5-7 6-1 6-2. After a tight first set, 21-year-old Forbes and his partner won the next two in 20 minutes.

1966 — Unseeded Frew McMillan and Annette van Zyl win the French championship mixed doubles title, beating Clark Graebner of the US and Briton Ann Jones 1-6 6-3 6-3 in the final.

1982 — Kevin Curren beats Britain’s No.1 Buster Mottram 7-6 6-4 to retain his Kent Championship men’s singles crown in Beckenham.

1999 — The Proteas get back to winning ways in the World Cup after their surprise loss to Zimbabwe, beating Pakistan by three wickets in their Super Six match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Wicketkeeper Moin Khan top-scored with 63 from 56 balls to lift his team’s total to 220/7. The South Africans got off to a rocky start with Jacques Kallis steadying the innings with 54 from 98 deliveries. But it was man-of-the-match Lance Klusener, with an unbeaten 46 from 41 balls, and Shaun Pollock (30) who got South Africa over the line.

1999 – Benni McCarthy and Thabo Mngomeni score in each half as Bafana Bafana beat Mauritius 2-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Durban.

2004 – Oldjohn Mabizela scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat Cape Verde 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein.

2010 — Bafana Bafana wrap up their World Cup preparations with a 1-0 victory over Denmark at the Lucas Moripe stadium in the Pretoria township of Atteridgeville. Midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane set up the winning goal in the 76th minute for Katlego Mphela to net. But it emerged later that this was one of five warm-up matches that had been influenced by an Asian betting ring.

2010 — The Springboks fight back from 14-16 down at halftime to beat Wales 34-31 in a one-off Test at Millennium Stadium. At three tries apiece, the boot of flyhalf Ruan Pienaar proved the difference, landing four penalties and two conversions.

2011 – Bafana Bafana hold Egypt to a goalless draw in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cairo. South Africa might have won, but Katlego Mphela and Tlou Segolela missed chances.

2016 – Thamsanqa Gabuza and Keagan Dolly each score two goals as Bafana Bafana trounce Gambia 4-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Independence stadium in Bakau. Gabuza scored his two goals in the space of eight minutes in the first half.

2018 — Lebohang Maboe scores twice as Bafana Bafana beat Namibia 4-1 in a Cosafa Cup category contest at the Peter Mokaba stadium.

2019 — The Proteas’ poor run of form at the World Cup continues in Southampton as they lose to India by six wickets. Chris Morris (42) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out) added a late flurry to get South Africa to 227/9, but India, steered by Rohit Sharma’s 122, had little trouble chasing down the target.