Milford regroup for last match after loss

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Milford coach Xanti Pupuma is confident they still have the upper hand in the promotional playoffs after winning their first two matches and leading the mini-log table by three points.

Milford’s great start in the playoffs ended when they lost 1-0 to Cape Town City at Richards Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Pupuma’s side needed a win against City to put themselves in a more favourable position ahead of their final playoff match against Magesi.

Therlo Moosa scored the only goal of the match late in the second half, with the game looking destined for a draw.

Milford will now have to wait for Wednesday’s match between City and Magesi at Athlone Stadium at 3pm to see how it goes. Both City and Magesi are sitting on three points each.

“We will see what will happen on Wednesday and know what we will need to do in our last match,” Pupuma told the media during the post-match press conference.

“In the first two matches, we are grateful for the points. If you had told me that after three games I would have six points, I would have taken it, but we are happy with where we are and we will see what happens on Wednesday.”

Pupuma felt Milford didn’t play well against City and also rued the missed chances they had but promised they would regroup ahead of their final match away to Magesi on Saturday.

“We didn’t get going in the first half. I think we only started playing after we conceded the goal. We were never really ourselves today, especially at home,” he said.

“We will regroup and plan for the weekend. We had chances, but it just didn’t go our way. It’s like that in football, but we will go back and encourage the players.”

City’s victory means they must win their last match against Magesi at home on Wednesday to keep their slim chance of clinching promotion alive.

Sowetan