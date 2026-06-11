BLAST FROM THE PAST | Tshabalala’s stellar goal against Mexico jump-starts World Cup

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Siphiwe Tshabalala scores the first goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup during a Group A match against Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

1924 — Sid Pegler takes seven wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 337 in the triangular Test tournament at Lord’s.

1947 — Alan Melville scores an unbeaten 104, but South Africa have to settle for a draw in the first Test against England in Nottingham. The visitors were 166/1 at stumps on the fourth and final day, 61 runs short of victory.

1966 — Bobby Cole becomes the first South African to win the British amateur championship, beating Scottish champion Ronnie Shade 3&2 in the final at Carnoustie. The two were level after the 13th, but Cole won the next three straight holes to take the victory. Earlier in the day the 18-year-old fought back from three down after six holes and two down after 10 to defeat Frenchman Henri de La Maza 2&1 in their semifinal. Cole took up golf at the age of 11, going for lessons at the Springs country club after injuring his right knee in a bicycle accident that forced him to give up football and cricket.

1973 — White bodybuilders Ray McCauley and Elias Petsas, who won the international amateur Universe champion the previous year, defy apartheid authorities by giving a demonstration alongside black counterparts like Sipho Mashini and Samuel Mayisa at Uncle Tom’s in Soweto. McCauley had been warned not to go ahead. An official from the Non-European Affairs Department promised to investigate.

1979 — Kensington golfer Gavan Levenson, a professional for just eight months, claims his maiden European Tour triumph as he takes the Belgian Open at the Royal Waterloo club by three strokes, ahead of defending champion Nick Faldo and compatriot Bobby Cole.

1994 — The Springboks avenge their defeat in the first Test as they overwhelm England 27-9 in the second and final Test at Newlands. Flyhalf Hennie le Roux and fullback Andre Joubert scored all of South Africa’s points, including one try each, while English No 10 Rob Andrew could respond with just three penalties. Among the three Boks making his debut that day was lock Mark Andrews.

1994 — Baby Jake Matlala makes the third defence of his WBO flyweight title when he stops Francis Ampofo of England in the 10th round in London.

2000 – Bafana Bafana lose their third and final four-nations tournament match, going down 1-2 to Ireland at the Giants stadium in New Jersey. For the first time in the competition, however, South Africa held the lead for a while after Shaun Barlett’s strike in the 14th minute. Stephen McPhail equalised later in the half, and Niall Quinn sealed the match with 10 minutes remaining.

2004 — Hestrie Cloete wins the high-jump at the season-opening Golden League meet in Oslo, clearing 1.98m.

2005 — Winger Tonderai Chavhanga scores six of the Springboks’ 21 tries on debut in South Africa’s 134-3 drubbing of Uruguay in a one-off Test in East London, setting the record for most tries by a South African player in an international. Centre Jean de Villiers, left wing Bryan Habana, flanker Solly Tyibilika and lock Albert van den Berg all scored two tries each. That remains the Boks’ biggest margin of victory.

2005 — Tomas Scheckter of Panther Racing wins the Bombardier Learjet 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the second and final IndyCar victory of his career.

2009 — Jacques Kallis hits 57 off 49 balls to guide the Proteas, needing 112, to a seven-wicket win over England in a T20 World group match in Nottingham. Wayne Parnell took 3/14 and Kallis 2/20.

2009 — Mignon du Preez top-scores with 38 as the South African women are bowled out for 120 to lose their T20 World Cup match against the West Indies in Taunton by three runs.

2010 — Bafana Bafana and Mexico play to a 1-1 draw in the opening match of the World Cup in front of nearly 85,000 fans at Soccer City. The visitors applied the pressure in the first half of this Group A contest, but Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the goals of the tournament to put the hosts ahead in the 55th minute. Rafael Marquez levelled the score with 11 minutes remaining, and Katlego Mphela missed a vital chance to clinch the game for South Africa in the last minute of normal time when his shot hit the post.

2016 — The Proteas collapse chasing the 289 needed to beat Australia in a triangular ODI in Basseterre, losing their last seven wickets for 42 runs to lose the match by 36 runs. Faf du Plessis top-scored for South Africa with 63.

2016 — The Springboks lose to Ireland on home soil for the first time, going down 20-26 in the first Test in Cape Town. Wing Lwazi Mvovo and replacement lock Pieter-Steph du Toit scored South Africa’s two tries.

2017 — Dylan Frittelli claims his first European Tour title, shooting a 12-under-par 276 to win the Lyoness Open near Vienna by one stroke.

2017 — The Proteas are obliterated by India in their final ICC Champions Trophy match at the Oval, losing by eight wickets. South Africa were bowled out for 191 with Quinton de Kock making 53. India knocked off the required runs in 38 overs.

2021 — Quinton de Kock, resuming on 4, scores 141 as South Africa make 322 for a first-innings lead of 225 runs in the first Test against the West Indies in Gros Islet.

2022 — Charl Schwartzel lands the biggest purse of his career, $4.75m, as he wins the inaugural tournament of the Saudi-backed rebel LIV series at Centurion, north of London, to surpass the $1.4m he earned for winning the 2011 Masters. He shot seven-under-par 203 to beat countryman Hennie du Plessis by one stroke, with Branden Grace ending third to help their Stingers outfit to first on the team rankings.

2022 — Shabnim Ismail and Sune Luus both take 3/16 to help bowl out Ireland for 69 and set up a nine-wicket victory for the South African women in the first ODI in Dublin.

2023 — Gerda Steyn, already holder of the women’s best time for the Comrades Up run, breaks Frith van der Merwe’s 34-year-old best time for the Down run, winning the women’s race in 5 hr 44 min 54 sec. Adele Broodryk finished second in 5:56:26, just outside Van der Merwe’s 5:54:43. Tete Dijana won the men’s race in 5:13:58, taking more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s 5:18:19 best time from 2016.

2023 — Ashleigh Buhai wins on US soil for the first time, taking the LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey, by one stroke. The 34-year-old carded a 14-under-par 199, overturning a three-shot deficit on the final day.

2024 — Substitute Thapelo Morena scores twice in the second half to give Bafana Bafana a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein. Iqraam Rayners netted the opening goal in the first minute.

2025 — Kagiso Rabada takes 5/51 as South Africa bowl out Australia for 212 on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship at Lord’s.

2025 — Opener Tazmin Brits scores 57 to help the South African women to 232/9, but they lose the opening ODI against West Indies at Cave Hill by four wickets.