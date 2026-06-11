Ricardo Malajika ordered to fight for WBC super-flyweight title

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Ricardo Malajika delivers a right to the body of Yanga Sigqibo during their 2024 fight.

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The World Boxing Council (WBC) has ordered Johannesburg-based Ricardo Malajika to fight Tomoya Tsuboi of Japan for its super-flyweight title, promoter Rodney Berman confirmed on Thursday morning.

Malajika, holder of the marginal International Boxing Organisation (IBO) 52.2kg title, is the WBC’s No 2 contender while Tsuboi is No 1.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez of the US vacated his WBC, World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) belts ahead of his challenge for the WBA bantamweight title held by Antonio Vargas on Saturday.

Rodriguez stopped South Africa’s WBO champion Phumelele Cafu in a unification bout nearly a year ago.

Malajika has a record of 17 wins (12 stoppages) and two losses, while Tsuboi is 3-0 (2 stoppages) with a no contest as a professional.

Among his three victims is a former WBC super-flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras of Mexico.

South Africa now has two contenders chasing world titles in the 52.2kg division

Tsuboi also has solid amateur experience, winning the Japanese title and claiming bronze at the 2023 Asian Games.

Malajika has an amateur pedigree too, having won several national titles across age groups.

A date and venue for the bout have yet to be announced. This means South Africa now has two contenders chasing world titles in the 52.2kg division.

Sikho Nqothole, who scored an eight-round points win over Malajika in 2022, is the mandatory challenger for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior-bantamweight title after winning his eliminator in England last month.

Junior-bantamweight and super-flyweight refer to the same weight class, the fourth-lightest in professional boxing.

Malajika is also looking to join stablemate Siyakholwa Kuse as a WBC champion. Kuse dethroned Melvin Jerusalem of the Philippines for the WBC minimumweight belt at Emperors Palace last month. But it’s unlikely Malajika will get to enjoy home-ground advantage for his title bid.

Japan is not a bad hunting ground for South Africans, with Hekkie Budler, Moruti Mthalane and Phumelele Cafu having scored world title wins there before

With the popularity of boxing’s lighter divisions in Japan, and the money promoters there are prepared to pay the smaller men, there’s more than a fair chance the bout will take place on that side.

Don’t be surprised if even Kuse journeys there at some point down the line.

The champion being hunted by Nqothole, Australian Andrew Moloney, dethroned Mexican Willibaldo Garcia Perez in Japan on Saturday.

Japan is not a bad hunting ground for South Africans, with Hekkie Budler, Moruti Mthalane and Cafu having scored world title wins there before. Sivenathi Nontshinga also lost his world title there.

Kuse’s May 16 win gave South Africa two WBC champions for the first time as he joined bridgerweight titleholder Kevin Lerena. But Lerena lost his belt 13 days later.

Malajika has a chance to take the tally back to two and become the fifth South African owner of the WBC’s green strap, the most desired in paid boxing.

Sugar Boy Malinga and Dingaan Thobela were the country’s first WBC champions.

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