FIFA World Cup 2026

POLL | After Bafana’s defeat against Mexico, how do you feel about their World Cup chances?

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A Bafana fan at The Playground in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, looking disappointed while watching the South Africa vs Mexico match on Thursday night. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi. (Mukovhe Mulidzwi)

After Bafana Bafana’s disappointing loss to co-host country Mexico, many South African fans seem to have lost faith in the national team advancing further in the Fifa World Cup.

Their 2-0 defeat to Mexico, who finally won an opening match of the World Cup after two unsuccessful attempts, means Bafana must get something from their next match against Czechia in Atlanta, Georgia, next Thursday.

The national team will be without Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane in the Czechia match because they both saw red — in the 49th and 84th minutes — as Bafana were forced to complete the match with nine men.

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