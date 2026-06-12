Proteas opponents Australia’s title reputation faces scrutiny at T20 World Cup

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Women’s cricket’s most decorated team begins its quest for a seventh T20 World Cup, in the unusual position of currently having no claim to either of the globe’s premier limited overs trophies.

Australia were knocked out of the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup by South Africa and lost to India at the same stage of the ODI tournament last year. It’s not a position the pioneering Australians are accustomed to and it certainly adds an edge to their campaign this year.

That they will begin their tournament against the team that knocked them out in the last T20 World Cup, will provide extra tension for Saturday’s fixture in Manchester.

Australia are not the outright favourites as in previous years, a reflection more of how much the rest of the world has caught up to them ― most notably India and South Africa in the past decade ― than any failure, or decline in standards on their part.

They can no longer call on greats like Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy, but they still have some outstanding players at their disposal including the legendary Ellyse Perry, who was part of all six T20 World Cup-winning Australian teams along with Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt.

Perry, now 35, still produces the same high-quality performances as a decade ago, while Gardner and Mooney remain match winners par excellence.

In addition, in Annabel Sutherland, they have another great all-rounder, Tahlia McGrath is an intimidating force, Phoebe Litchfield is arguably the most innovative batter in the women’s game and a great fielder, while Alana King can still bamboozle opposing batters with her leg-spin.

But their mere presence doesn’t guarantee success. That places them in a position they’ve rarely experienced ― being the hunters and not the hunted. It could be beneficial, but it is also new, and if South Africa can win on Saturday, it will be interesting to watch how Australia reacts in the rest of the group stage.

Proteas coach Mandla Mashimbyi said he’s not interested in what Australia does. “Teams like Australia, England, West Indies, they are trying to protect their history, we want to create history. They are protecting their legacy, we want to create a legacy.”

South Africa, by qualifying for the finals of the last three ICC tournaments, have shown they are no longer merely happy to be at a World Cup, but are genuine contenders. But as Mashimbyi acknowledged, South Africa needs to win a trophy. “You can’t blame anyone for thinking we are not the favourites. Other teams have won [titles], we still haven’t done it. We need to change that narrative and the only way to change that narrative is to go all the way.”

Because of the personnel at their disposal, Australia remains a threat, but Mashimbyi explained that his team would not be timid at Old Trafford.

“Australia is a world-class side, but whether they are going through a transition or not, I don’t care. I want to make sure our girls believe that they can beat them. Whether they are coming in under the radar, or whether they are champions, we need to believe we are good enough to play against them, compete and beat them.”

Mashimbyi has roped in a former teammate of his at the Titans, Johann Myburgh, who is currently coach of the Surrey women’s team, to the coaching team to add some local knowledge. “I needed somebody experienced locally, who understands our culture. I’ve known him for a long time and we speak [regularly],” said Mashimbyi.

Myburgh will be with the team for 20 days over the duration of the tournament and according to Mashimbyi will help to assess conditions at the various venues, which will add further insight into how the Proteas will select starting teams.