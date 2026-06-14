‘I only believed it at the finish’ - Lessons from last year’s pain propel Kusche to Comrades glory

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George Kusche, after winning the men's race in the Comrades Marathon in a time of 05:15:56 at Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse on June 14, 2026 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

George Kusche credited his experience from last year’s Comrades down run in which he finished 12th for his victory in Sunday’s Up Run of the Ultimate Human Race.

The 27-year-old smashed the long-standing record for theUp Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg by eight minutes as he crossed the finish line at the Scottsville Racecourse in 5:16:06.

Speaking at the post-race conference, the man from Pretoria revealed that the pain he felt in the last 30km of last year’s run taught him a lesson that came in handy on Sunday.

“I drew on last year’s experience during which I was hurting at 30km to go. I kept replaying last year in my head — comparing what I was feeling today to what I felt last year. Yes, I felt tired, but I knew I was doing better than last year and that kept me going.”

Kusche took the lead from third-place finisher Mbuti Mollo of the Maxed Elite Club at the beginning of Little Polly’s and never looked back, sauntering to a victory that was boldly predicted by his Nedbank Running Club manager Nick Bester.

Yet, the part-time runner who works full time as a data analyst says he only believed he could win the race when he crossed the finish line.

“I am relieved because Comrades is a nerve-racking experience. This past week was very hard to think about anything except Comrades and I am grateful that everything worked according to plan. I took a gamble by going a bit early but it paid off. I honestly didn’t believe I was going to win until I crossed the finish line. It was extremely hard, there was no way for me to know they are not catching up to me and I hoped no one could catch me, so only when I crossed the finish line did I know I would not be beaten.”

Kusche beat teammate and defending Up Run champion Piet Wiersma and expressed his huge respect for the flying Dutchman who is fast earning himself the title of the Comrades Marathon’s perennial bridesmaid with this being his third runner-up finish.

“I have huge respect for Piet the way he shows up every year and hits it off the park because it takes a lot of guts to do that.”

The Dutchman returned the compliment, praising Kusche for a well-run race.

“I saw early in the race that George was stronger today so this is the maximum possible result for me. I had had the Achilles injury, then a bout of pneumonia, plus the passport issue which all came together but given that I am much more content with this result than I was with last year’s one (second place). I am proud of how I dealt with all the challenges.”

Like Kusche, third-placed Mollo was an Up Run novice but the lad from Frankfort in the Free State was not even supposed to finish the race.

“I am very happy because I was scared at the (start). I was set to be a pace setter and to finish at 50km but then I felt that my body was still strong and I decided I am no longer a pace setter, I will go throw caution to the wind and go to the finish, if they catch me they can,” the Maxed Elite athlete explained, adding that the Up Run is “up my alley”.

“I am dangerous on the hills. I have confidence on the hills and I knew I could get in the top three or top five. I knew in the last three kilometres that I was not going to be stopped and tonight I will sleep a very happy man.”

He will not be as happy as Kusche who has swelled his bank balance by close to R2m for his record-breaking victory that will see him now taking to the start with a target on his back and some pressure. Yet, the man who dedicated the victory to his wife whom he said “trained harder than I did”, said there’s no such thing as pressure.

“Pressure? When I hear that I think of Rassie (Erasmus, the Springbok manager) who said this is not pressure, it is a privilege to do what you love and I consider this a privilege.”