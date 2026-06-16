Bayanda Walaza wins 100m at Golden Spike meet; Sinesipho Dambile second in 150m

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Nadine Visser of the Netherlands and Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska in action during the women's 100m hurdles in Ostrava on Tuesday.

Bayanda Walaza roared to victory in the men’s 100m at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava on Tuesday night, leading from start to finish as he downed some big sprinting names.

Walaza was the quickest out of the blocks before showing his rivals a clean pair of heels as he tore down the track to cross the line in 9.94sec, equalling his personal best from last year.

The time also makes him the fastest South African over 100m so far this year, ahead of training partner Gift Leotlela (9.97), Akani Simbine (9.98) and Neo Mosebi (9.98).

African champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon came on strong at the end, but he had to settle for second in 9.99.

American Ronnie Baker, winner of seven Diamond League races, was fourth in 10.15 and countryman Jordan Anthony, the 60m world indoor champion and the NCAA 100m titleholder from last year, was fifth in 10.20.

The 20-year-old Walaza, the World University Games champion and a member of the 4x100m team that won Olympic silver at Paris 2024, missed the world championships in Tokyo last year after injuring his hamstring, but his performance in the Czech Republic showed he’s back on track.

Marioné Fourie finished third in the women’s 100m hurdles, just three-hundredths of a second behind the winner.

Nadine Visser of the Netherlands won in 12.65 sec, with Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland second in 12.66.

Fourie didn’t have the best start, but she made up ground in the second half of the race to snatch the last podium place in 12.68 ahead of American Rayniah Jones (12.74).

Sinesipho Dambile finished second behind American superstar Noah Lyles who went 14.67 as he broke the 150m world record.

Dambile crossed the line in a 14.78 personal best with Australian Gout Gout third in 14.96 and Benji Richardson, who has switched allegiance from South Africa to Ireland, fourth in 15.14.

Douw Smit ended third in the men’s javelin in 83.90m.