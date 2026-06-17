The era of R1,000 per round is over, vows Boxing SA

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Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka says R1,000 per round does not reflect the ‘sacrifices made by our athletes’.

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Boxing South Africa (BSA) is committed to ensuring that the remuneration of boxers and officials reflects the immense physical risk, dedication and professional demands inherent in boxing, says CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.

He was responding to an enquiry by the Eastern Cape Manager and Trainers Boxing Association (ECMTBA) — the vocal advocate for better pay and the rights of fighters — which is awaiting BSA’s feedback regarding the resolutions and discussion from the previous meetings they had on this matter.

The association demanded R2,500 per round, while some promoters still pay boxers R1,000, which has been the standard for more than a decade.

Said Lejaka: “For over 13 years, the professional boxing sector operated under a stagnant baseline of R1,000 per round — amounting to a minimum of R4,000 for a four-round bout.

“Boxing South Africa acknowledged a long time ago that this standard, rooted in 2013 national boxing indaba resolutions, was widely criticised as insufficient. We recognised that this outdated rate did not adequately honour the sacrifices made by our athletes.”

He said the current administration has ensured that the era of a R1,000 per round minimum purse payment is put in the past.

“The pugilist community has equally collectively moved away from this baseline, marking a significant milestone in the ethical development of South African boxing,” said Lejaka.

“The board of Boxing South Africa has formally resolved that the target minimum for a four-round bout should be R10,000, effectively establishing a new benchmark of R2,500 per round. This position is strongly supported by boxers across the board as well as national trainers’ and managers’ associations, with particularly robust advocacy from our stakeholders in the Eastern Cape.

“While we remain steadfast in our goal to reach this R10,000 target, we are adopting a pragmatic, phased approach to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.”

He added that in practice, the industry is currently moving towards an interim standard of R2,000 per round (R8,000 for a four-rounder).

“This represents a significant and immediate improvement for boxers nationwide,” he said