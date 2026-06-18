Nontshinga takes aim at becoming three-times IBF world champ

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Sivenathi Nontshinga signs the contract for his IBF junior flyweight title eliminator against Reggie Suganob to take place in the Philippines on September 12.

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Sivenathi Nontshinga is lining up a crack at winning the IBF junior flyweight world title for the third time when he takes on third-ranked Reggie Suganob in the Philippines on September 12.

Suganob is one rank above “The Special One” Nontshinga. The No 1 and No 2 spots are vacant, waiting for the result of their bout.

The winner will be in line to challenge reigning champ Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

Nontshinga defeated Suganob in KuGompo City in 2023 in the first defence of his crown that he lost later in the same year to Mexican Adrian Curiel in Monaco.

Suganob has since won all his five fights, three by knockouts, a run that has included winning and defending the WBO Global belt.

Nontshinga regained the IBF junior flyweight belt from Curiel in Mexico in February 2024, but lost it again, eight months later, to Masamichi Yabuki in Japan.

Nontshinga signed the fight contract on Wednesday at the offices of his trainer-manager, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, after their match-up was announced by the IBF in May.

The two camps needed the ensuing time to finish negotiations and determine the promoter, date and venue.

After the cancellation of a purse bid to determine the fight venue, both parties reached a voluntary agreement to fight in the Philippines.

Nathan said he was not bothered about fighting away from home on Bohol, an island in the Philippines, pointing to his title successes in Mexico.

Nontshinga’s last fight, on November 15, was against a B-grade fighter, 36-year-old Sunday Kiwale, who went down in round two without throwing a single punch.

That defeat left Kiwale with a record of 16 losses and 12 wins.

“God’s plan is always perfect,” said Nontshinga. “I am back, wiser, hungrier and even more vicious. I am gonna knock him [Suganob] out this time ... he’s one of the best and dangerous in the division but you will see a new me, maturity, style.

“I have met new people who have brought me back to life. I remain indebted to Colin for the moves he makes to get me fights and promoter uncle Larry Wainstein for always being there for me.”

Nontshinga has 14 wins, 11 by KOs, and two losses, while Suganob has lost once in 19 fights, with seven KOs.

Sowetan