Sabalenka knocked out of Berlin semifinal by Pegula

By Paras J. Haji
World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus suffered a shock defeat in her grass-court build-up to Wimbledon on Saturday, losing to American Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 in the Berlin Open semifinals.
The 28-year-old, who exited the French Open in the quarter-finals to Russian Diana Shnaider, struggled to find her rhythm after a slow start, and Pegula took the opening set following an early break.
After a rain delay, Sabalenka took the second-set tiebreak before Pegula reasserted control to race through the decider.
All four of the Belarusian’s Grand Slam titles — her most recent at the 2025 U.S. Open — have come on hard courts, and she is still chasing a first Wimbledon crown after three semi-final runs. She lost this year’s Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina in three sets, a year after finishing runner-up to American Madison Keys.
Pegula, the 2024 Berlin champion, will face either Czech Linda Noskova or the Philippines’ Alexandra Eala in Sunday’s final.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.