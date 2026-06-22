Four SA boxers to fight for WBC belts, thanks to visit by president Sulaimán

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA boxing authorities BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, left, his boss board chairperson Ayanda Khumalo and WBC board of govenor Peter Ngatane hosted WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, extreme right, at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening. Photo Veli Nhlapo

The recent visit to SA by WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán from Mexico has opened doors for local fighters to participate in matches that are sanctioned by his organisation.

His visit was initiated by esteemed veteran promoter Rodney Berman.

Sulaiman was welcomed by local WBC representative Peter Ngatane, BSA board chair Ayanda Khumalo and CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.

Sulaiman was Berman’s distinguished guest at the WBC strawweight world championship clash between newly crowned holder Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse and dethroned champion Melvin Jerusalem from the Philippines.

That bout took place at Emperors Palace on May 16. Seven days later, Sharadene Fortuin captured the WBC International bantamweight belt after defeating Alice Mbewe in KuGompo City.

Trained by Lonwabo Witbooi, Fortuin became the first female boxer in SA to win the WBC International belt.

Berman’s new find, Jose Kadima, will fight for that organisation’s vacant Africa heavyweight belt against Herbert Matovu at the Palace of Dreams on July 11.

Durban-based Kadima, from Congo, is undefeated after eight fights, while Matovu, from Uganda, has a single defeat against nine wins.

Then on July 25, Charlton “Baby Pain” Malajika will challenge undefeated champion David “Sniper” Mwale for the WBC International bantamweight belt at the Government Complex in Lusaka, Zambia.

The fight will be promoted by Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Golden Gloves.

Malajika’s older brother, Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, will oppose Japanese Tomoya Tsuboi for the vacant WBC junior bantamweight belt in Japan on September 25.

Sulaiman’s organisation gave Maljika and Tsuboi the opportunity to fight for this belt after Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vacated it.

Kuse, Charlton and Ricardo are managed by Mitchell.

Then on August 16, IBO junior-lightweight champion Bernice “The Badger” Ferreira will challenge WBC holder Caroline Veyre, from Canada, in Atlanta, Georgia, in the US.

Ferreira is managed by Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and is trained by Arafat Koch, who was assisted by Bernie Pailman for Ferreira’s IBO fight against Ellen “Tigress” Simwaka in Bizana on May 9.

SA could end the year with three WBC world champions if Ricardo and Ferreira win their matches.

Sowetan