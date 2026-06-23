BLAST FROM THE PAST | Ledwaba is gobbled up by Pac Man in Las Vegas

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Manny Pacquiao and Lehlohonolo Ledwaba exchange blows during their IBF Super Bantamweight Championship bout at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao won the bout by way of knockout after six rounds.

1928 — Marjorie Clark improves her own unofficial high-jump world record, launching herself to 1.60m at an exhibition at Stamford Bridge in London, though this mark was also not ratified. She was unable to make the high-jump podium at the Olympics less than two months later.

1947 — Opening bowler Lindsay Tuckett takes five wickets before England declare their first innings on 554/8 in the second Test at Lord’s.

1951 — Eric Sturgess beats Australian star Frank Sedgman 6-4 5-7 6-2 to win the London grass courts championships at Queens. Sturgess was seeded eighth for the upcoming Wimbledon championships while Sedgman was the top seed.

1951 — South Africa are bowled out for 211 in their follow-on innings before losing the second Test against England at Lord’s by 10 wickets. The home side, needing 16 runs for victory, drew level at 1-1 in the five-match series.

1955 — Peter Heine takes five wickets as South Africa bowl out England for 133 in the second Test at Lord’s.

1962 – The Springboks play to a 3-3 draw against British and Irish Lions in their opening Test in Johannesburg. Legendary centre John Gainsford scored for South Africa while his opposite number, Kenny Jones, went over for the visitors.

2000 — Llewellyn Herbert claims his first Golden League victory, winning the 400m hurdles at Stade de France in 48.41 sec.

2001 — Flank Corne Krige scores the only try of the match as the Springboks beat France 20-15 at King’s Park to tie the two-match series 1-1. The visitors had won the first encounter at Ellis Park 32-23.

2001 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba steps into the ring for the sixth defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title, but he has the misfortune of going up against Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino challenger comes in as a late replacement and he stuns the South African with a sixth round stoppage victory in Las Vegas.

2007 – The Springboks are beaten 21-26 by the All Blacks in a Tri-Nations match in Durban. Both sides scored two tries ― Butch James and Schalk Burger went over for South Africa ― and converted three penalties. But the Kiwis landed an extra conversion and a drop goal, through flyhalf Dan Carter and centre Aaron Mauger. South Africa had led the match until the 71st minute.

2012 – Having already wrapped up the series, the Springboks play to a 14-14 draw against England in the third and final Test in Port Elizabeth. Winger JP Pietersen scored South Africa’s only try.

2017 — Captain AB de Villiers top-scores with 46 from 20 balls as the Proteas, on 174/8, beat England by three runs in the second T20 in Taunton.

2018 – The Springboks lose the third and final Test against England 10-25 at Newlands. Both sides scored one try, with centre Jesse Kriel going over for South Africa. South Africa won the series 2-1.

2018 — Jovan Rebula, the nephew of Ernie Els, wins the British amateur championship, beating Irishman Robin Dawson 3&2 over the 36-hole final at Royal Aberdeen. He was the second South African to triumph at this tournament after Bobby Cole 52 years before.

2018 — Lizelle Lee scores 68 off 37 balls and Sune Luus an unbeaten 63 as the South African women reach the 161-run target to win their tri-nations T20 against England in Taunton by six wickets with three balls remaining.

2019 — Captain Faf du Plessis top-scores with 63 as the Proteas are restricted to 259/9 to lose their World Cup match against Pakistan at Lord’s by 49 runs.

2024 — Tabraiz Shamsi takes 3/27 as the Proteas beat West Indies by three wickets in their rain-shortened T20 World Cup Super Eight match at North Sound to advance to the semifinals. The hosts were held to 135/8, with Shamsi taking the scalps of their two top run-scorers, Roston Chase (52) and Kyle Mayers (35). The rain came down early in South Africa’s innings and the target was revised to 123 off 17 overs, which they achieved with five balls remaining.

2024 — Captain Laura Wolvaardt scores 61 to lift the South African women to 215/8, but it’s not enough as they lose the third and final ODI against India in Bengaluru by six wickets to go down 0-3 in the series.

2025 — Miane Smit hits an unbeaten 59 off 38 to lift the Proteas to 147/6, but they lose the third and final T20 against the West Indies women’s team in Cave Hill by six wickets to go down 1-2 in the series.