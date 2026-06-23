Springboks v All Blacks: Klipdrift backs ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’

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Klipdrift has come on board as a proud partner of ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’, the upcoming showdown between South Africa’s Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks.

During August and September, the All Blacks will tour Mzansi, playing eight matches including four provincial games and four Test matches against the Springboks, drawing international attention and fans to local stadiums.

The partnership was unveiled at an event hosted earlier this month at Van Ryn’s Distillery and Brandy Cellar in Stellenbosch.

Former Springbok Victor Matfield attends the announcement of Klipdrift’s partnership with ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ on June 11 2026. (Klipdrift)

For Klipdrift, the focus of this collaboration extends beyond the matches themselves, highlighting the importance of supporter culture, shared excitement, and the familiar rituals that come with watching rugby alongside family and friends.

“Klipdrift has always been part of the moments that bring South Africans together,” says Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages, owner of the brandy brand.

“Being part of a rivalry like this gives us the chance to show up in a space that feels very natural to the brand and to the way South Africans experience rugby.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomed the partnership, noting that collaborations such as these help build the broader fan experience around major rugby tours.

“The beauty of ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ is that it goes beyond the players on the field. It’s created by generations of fans, the atmosphere they bring and the moments they share.

“This partnership helps us build on that legacy and deliver an even bigger experience.”

Former Springbok Scarra Ntubeni attends the announcement of Klipdrift’s partnership with ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ on June 11 2026. (Klipdrift)

As part of the partnership, Klipdrift also introduced a playful competition inspired by one of South Africa’s most well-known orders: the double Klippies and Coke.

The aim of the game was to find “Bok doubles” — everyday South Africans who resemble their favourite Springbok players. Fans who entered their photos stood a chance to win awesome prizes and be featured in the brand’s #BokSearch campaign.

With excitement building for the tour, Klipdrift adds a distinctly local touch to what promises to be a major international sporting moment, one shaped by connection, celebration and shared memories.

As the ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ returns, the brand is leaning into what it has always done best: being part of the moments that bring South Africans together.

This article was sponsored by Klipdrift.