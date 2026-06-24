Star-studded Team SA named for 2026 Commonwealth Games

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Jo-Ane du Plessis in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Backstroke world champion Pieter Coetzé and Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane du Plessis will headline a powerful Team South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 3.

A squad of 112 competitors across 13 codes was named in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, with track and field comprising 25 and swimming 21.

Women outnumber the men at 59 to 53.

The athletics squad is looking particularly potent with the likes of javelin star Du Plessis, the men’s 4x100m relay outfit starring Akani Simbine and Sinesipho Dambile, the early favourite for the men’s 200m gold.

Simbine, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 100m champion and the anchor of the relay team that won Olympic silver, will take part in only the 4x100m relay, along with Olympic teammate Bradley Nkoana. Leotlela will add extra speed to the team.

Zakithi Nene and Lythe Pillay will be strong contenders in the 400m and add major firepower to the mixed 4x400m relay that will likely also include Rogail Joseph and Marlie Viljoen.

Coetzé, the 100m backstroke world champion who also took silver in the 200m and 50m backstroke events in Singapore last year, will also be a key member of the 4x100m medley relay.

Kaylene Corbett, the 200m breaststroke bronze medallist at the world championships and the last Commonwealth Games, is another mainstay of the aquatics team.

Part of the team is veteran Chad Le Clos, who is looking to add to his career haul of 18 Commonwealth Games medals.

SA’s swimmers is expected to compete in all the relay events with the exception of the men’s 4x200m freestyle.

Team SA had its worst Commonwealth Games showing of the millennium at Birmingham 2022 with a ninth place and 27 medals. Their highest placing since readmission is fifth.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks announced financial incentives for medal-winners and coaches.

Individual gold medallists will earn R100,000 with their coaches getting R15,000. For silver the split is R50,000 and R10,000 and bronze R25,000 and R5,000.

For team sports and relays, gold will see each team member earning R25,000 with the coach getting R15,000.

Silver is a split of R12,500 and R7,500 and bronze R6,250 and R3,750.

The Games is smaller than usual after Glasgow stepped in to rescue the showpiece after Victoria, Australia, pulled out.

Middle-distance runner Luan Munnik was named in the team, but he will be replaced after being accused of a doping offence.

The team is:

Athletics

Women: Marlie Viljoen, Prudence Sekgodiso, Karabo More, Tayla Kavanagh, Marione Fourie, Rogail Joseph, Jo-Ane du Plessis.

Men: Gift Leotlela; Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Cheswill Johnson, Mvuyo Moss, Sinesipho Dambile, Mthi Mthimkulu, Zakithi Nene, Lythe Pillay, Maxime Chaumeton, Tshepo Tshite, Jacobus le Roux, Sabelo Dhlamini, Aiden Smith, Douw Smit, Kyle Rademeyer.

Para athletics

Women: Sheryl James, Liezel Gouws, Yane van der Merwe

Men: Jaco Smit, Collen Mahlalela, Masala Makatu, Nicolaas Strydom

Swimming

Men: Pieter Coetzé, Ruard van Renen, Michael Houlie, Chris Smith, Calvyn Justus, Jarden Eaton, Guy Brooks, Kris Mihalov, Chad Le Clos.

Women: Aimee Canny, Rebecca Meder, Erin Gallagher, Jessica Thompson, Kaylene Corbett, Lara van Niekerk, Hannah Pearse, Caitlin de Lange, Hannah Robertson, Georgia Nel, Duné Coetzee, Olivia Nel.

Para-swimming

Women: Danika Vyncke, Alani Ferreira.

Men: Christian Sadie, Nathan Hendricks.

Boxing

Women: Thandolwethu Mathiba, Samukelisiwe Ncube

Men: Simamkele Damesi, Masibulele Sigwela.

Cycling

Women: S’annara Grove

Men: Jean Spies

Gymnastics

Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz, Naveen Daries), Zelme Daries, Buhle Nhleko, Karma Visagie

Men: Daniel Maclean

Judo

Women: Donné Breytenbach, Skye Knoester

Men: Thomas-Laszlo Breytenbach, Timothy Meuwsen

Netball

Khanyisa Chawane, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Nicola Smith, Rolene Streutker, Elmere van der Berg, Karla Pretorius, Jamie van Wyk, Karla Victor, Sanmarie Visser.

Bowls

Women: Bridget Calitz, Jacquelyn Janse Van Rensburg, Elinah Muvhango

Men: Wayne Rittmuller, Jason Evans, Paul Anthony

Para bowls

Women: Nozipho Schroeder

Men: Keith Orrell, Gareth Rees-Gibbs, Jarid James

Weightlifting

Women: Johanni Taljaard, Anneke Spies-Burger, Laryne Jefferies, Cheyenne Smith

Men: William Swart, Nicolaas du Plooy, Christoffel Reeder, Jon-Antohein Philllips, Zachary-Paul Snyman

3x3 wheelchair basketball

Women: Aviwe Ngoni, Michelle Moganedi, Asive Gilifile, Ongezwa Hagu

Men: Zakhele Shelembe, Shane Williams, Xola Yalezo, Simanga Mbhele