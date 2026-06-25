LIV players were spoiled with purses and formats, says Oosthuizen as he eyes new-look series

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Louis Oosthuizen, captain of the Southern Guards, in action at the LIV event in Riyadh early this year.

Louis Oosthuizen admits that a new-look LIV Golf league would offer smaller financial rewards than it does now, but he’s confident that they will survive without the Saudi money that made them the richest tour in the world.

The Southern Guards captain, who is trying to overcome an injury as he prepares for the Open championship at Royal Birkdale next month, spoke to journalists in a virtual press conference from his horse farm in the US on Thursday afternoon.

“I know Scott [O’Neil, the LIV CEO] and his team is working very hard with private investors and private equity coming in to LIV and I was on a call yesterday with them, figuring out how next year would look.

“LIV 2.0 would be a little bit of a different schedule. Definitely, I think we were very spoiled with purses in the tournaments and no cuts. It would go back to what it should be really, what we should be playing for.

“There’s definitely got to be lots of changes.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will stop funding LIV from the end of this season, sparking questions about the tour’s sustainability.

They’re at pretty advanced stages of negotiations with third-party investors and that’s massive private equity funds, that’s family offices, that’s high net-worth individuals — Southern Guards GM Richard Glover

LIV pays $30m in purses for each tournament, with $20m going to the individual tournament, where the winner is paid $4m, and $10m to the team prizes. With no cuts, every bottom-placed golfer was still earning.

Southern Guards GM Richard Glover said the 2027 LIV series would likely feature 10 team events, with five of them being termed team majors, including the one in South Africa scheduled for April next year.

“LIV’s obviously moving from a single investor model to a multiple-investor model and I can tell you that while there is still a lot of hard work to do, they’re making some very, very positive progress with new investors,” said Glover.

“They’re at pretty advanced stages of negotiations with third-party investors and that’s massive private equity funds, that’s family offices, that’s high net-worth individuals.

“And I think the reason is that the smart investors recognise that there’s some great golfing talent. There’s team franchises with growing fan bases. Sponsors are in place, broadcast partnerships in place. There’s a global events calendar in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets for golf …

“I think there is a real air of positivity and progress.”

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, was confident he would be ready for the 2026 edition that runs from July 16-19.