Novak hails Serena’s return as inspirational

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Novak Djokovic confirmed that Serena Williams is training harder than ever ahead of her eagerly awaited Wimbledon return as he led the praise for the 44-year-old American icon yesterday.

“I see her in the gym more than I have, I think, seen her when she was at her prime,” said Djokovic, who will be chasing an all-time record 25th Grand Slam singles title, to reporters.

“It tells me that she really wants this to work out the best way possible.”

While seventh seed Djokovic is 39, it would surprise no one if the Serbian makes a deep run as he targets an eighth Wimbledon title.

Williams, on the other hand, has not played a competitive singles match for four years, and should she win an eighth Wimbledon singles crown, it would qualify as the greatest sporting comeback of all time.

Inspirational and epic

Asked what he said to Williams when he bumped into her at the All England Club this week, Djokovic — who plays China’s Wu Yibing in the first round — said: “First and foremost, what she’s doing is inspirational, and it’s epic. That’s what I told her. I always admired her career, her journey, her story. Of course, Venus’s as well.

“It’s admirable, honestly, the effort she’s putting in. Of course, all eyes are on her, her comeback. I just hope she will enjoy [it] because she really deserves [it]. She created something historical [and] legendary in her career.

“For her to come back after years of being absent from the tour, two children later, and to give so much effort, not just for her own satisfaction or coming back on the tour, but also to give all of us the pleasure of seeing her back on the court — in singles as well as doubles — is remarkable.

“I told her that whatever happens, what she’s doing is truly inspirational for me, personally, and I’m sure for millions around the world.”

Williams’s fellow American Ben Shelton echoed Djokovic’s praise when asked about the comeback that has gripped the tennis world and beyond. “Seeing her out here, as focused as she is, really going for it at 44 years old is insanely impressive, obviously one of the biggest icons in sports history, not just tennis,” he said.

Pursuing 25th Grand Slam

Meanwhile, top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will both be up against Serbian challengers as the first round of Wimbledon kicks off tomorrow, before another Serb, Djokovic, takes to the Centre Court in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam.

Mirra Andreeva, fresh off her French Open triumph, will take on Poland’s Magda Linette, while two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff will also be in action against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.

British hope Emma Raducanu will also kick off her campaign, taking on Croatia’s Antonia Ruzic.

Wimbledon order of play tomorrow (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT: (Play begins at n12.30pm GMT

1- Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)

1- Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Teodora Kostovic (Serbia)

Wu Yibing (China) v 7- Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at noon GMT)

Antonia Ruzic (Croatia) v 30- Emma Raducanu (Britain)

Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 8- Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 5- Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 10am GMT)

4- Jessica Pegula (US) v Darja Vidmanova (Czech Republic)

Michael Zheng (US) v 26- Cameron Norrie (Britain)

3- Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Aleksandr Shevchenko (Kazakhstan)

Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) v 7- Coco Gauff (US)