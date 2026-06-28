Kavanagh wins Spar Grand Prix Women’s 10km series

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Despite clinching back-to-back victories in the Spar Grand Prix Women’s 10km series, SA short-distance runner Taylor Kavanagh is not thinking about winning the title, but is focused on the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

The Hollywood Athletic Club runner produced another impressive performance in Durban on Sunday to win the race in 31:32 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Selam Gebre, who came second in 31:45, and Neheng Khatala who finished third in 32:09, to secure her second win after her victory in Cape Town in April.

With the back-to-back victories, she has stamped her authority in the series with three legs remaining in Tshwane on August 1, Gqebera on September 26 and Johannesburg on October 4.

She will only miss the Tshwane race as she will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

“Currently I don’t know if I will be doing every single one of the series. My focus is on the Commonwealth Games coming up, I have one more 10k race [Absa Run Your City, July12] and then all focus will be on the Commonwealth Games. I have not committed to any other Spar races yet, so I can’t tell you if I will be trying to go for a complete winner in all of them,” Kavanga explained to the media after the race.

“I’m trying to participate in the ones I’m doing. So, I can’t promise anything just yet.”

The reigning national 10km champion has been in great form in the past 18 months, backing up her breakthrough performances with success on both the track and the road.

She also became the third South African woman to break the 15-minute barrier over 5,000m and said her confidence has improved heading into the games in Glasgow.

“I think every time you win a race it gives you a little bit more confidence. I definitely think this year every race that I ran added a little bit of confidence to myself which is a key element,” she said.

“Obviously, going into Commonwealth Games, I will be racing against some of the best athletes in the world. I think my aim going into the Commonwealth is knowing my value and what I’m capable of doing out there even though I’m running against the best athletes in the world.

“My goal is to go there and see what can I get for myself and how far I can push myself against a lot of ladies.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself running with a lot of faster women. We have a strong team in the 5,000m in the games and the confidence has really pushed me all the way and in the past 18 months being able to come back into a gold form had been a huge confidence booster for me. I think that confidence has been able to push my ability and trust myself.”

Sowetan